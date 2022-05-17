Report: Federal tax returns reveal Mike Krzyzewski received nearly $14 million in 2020

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images.

Former Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski had a very lucrative 2020 calendar year. According to a report from USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, Krzyzewski earned $13.7 million in total compensation that year, which is the highest amount among coaches without a buyout since Alabama head football coach Nick Saban earned $11.1 million in 2017.

“The document — provided by the school in response to a request from USA TODAY Sports — shows Krzyzewski with nearly $3.3 million in base salary, $2 million in bonus pay, just over $7.2 million in other reportable compensation and more than $1.1 million in retirement and other deferred compensation,” Berkowitz said of the former Duke coach.

“The total amount includes nearly $1.3 million that had been reported as deferred pay on prior years’ returns, meaning his net compensation for 2020 was about $12.4 million.”

Michael Schoenfeld, a spokesperson for Duke, provided a statement to USA Today explaining the $7.2 million in “other reportable compensation” for Krzyzewski in 2020 as part of Berkowitz’s report.

“This report includes a one-time payment of deferred compensation … that was accrued over prior years,” Schoenfeld said. “It also includes compensation that was paid out in 2020 but was also reported on a prior (return) when it was accrued.”

Krzyzewski has shot down any ideas of him returning to coach Duke again

Duke made it to the Final Four this past season, the 13th time doing so under Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils lost to ACC rival North Carolina in the Final Four, but Krzyzewski still walks away as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Krzyzewski coached the Blue Devils beginning in 1980, leading Duke to national titles in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, and 2015. He also coached at Army prior to going to Duke, and also led USA basketball to Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Krzyzewski has made it clear that he is done with coaching, but he didn’t do so without taking a moment to appreciate the memories and experiences he’s had throughout his legendary career at Duke.

“I’ve been so lucky to be in it for 47 years,” Krzyzewski said after retiring from Duke, coaching. “Almost five decades of coaching at either West Point or Duke. Then 11 years with (USA basketball). How lucky can you be? To be in that arena with two of the best institutions in the world, and then to represent your country in the global arena? It’s been an unbelievable honor and I’ve loved it.

“I’ve loved doing what I dreamed of doing when I was 16, and that was to be a coach. It went on steroids. All the opportunities and people who’ve helped me. Obviously, one of the main things is the players you’ve had an honor to coach who have been so very talented and so very committed to team play. As a result, we’ve won a lot of championships. Obviously, you lose too, but those times that you win are cherished.”