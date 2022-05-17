Utah woman arrested, ran over man twice during botched drug deal

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly running over a man twice during a botched drug deal on Sunday.

Police have identified the suspect as Brynn Leigh Lunn, 18.

Officers first received reports of a male victim who had been run over by a vehicle. The victim told officers he made a deal through the social media app Snapchat to purchase marijuana for $350 from the suspect, Lunn.

When the victim met with Lunn, police say her boyfriend, Karson Swenson, 18, was also present during the deal. Swenson allegedly told the victim he wanted the money first before presenting the marijuana.

Police say Swenson then stole the victim’s money and sped off in his car with Lunn in the driver’s seat while the victim hung onto the vehicle outside.

As the car drove away, police say the victim was run over by the car at one point. The suspects then made a U-turn and allegedly ran over the victim a second time as he was lying on the road.

The victim says Swenson was yelling profanities and “gang slurs” while running him over. After the incident, both suspects fled the scene.

When police arrived, eyewitnesses confirmed seeing the vehicle turn around and run over the victim for a second time. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a “possibly fractured pelvis.”

Authorities say the suspects returned to the crime scene during the investigation and when they spotted police, they drove away again.

Officers were able to track down and apprehend the two suspects in Taylorsville. During the arrest, police found the suspects possessed “over 200 Xanax pills and multiple THC items.”

During questioning, Lunn and Swenson admitted to meeting the victim for a weed sale. Lunn claimed the victim gave her “fake money” so she didn’t provide the marijuana as agreed upon. Lunn admitted to driving off in her car while the victim was still hanging on, telling police she was “afraid of the victim” while intentionally driving away.

Lunn was arrested on three charges including aggravated robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

