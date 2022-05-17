Food distribution events to be held this week in Jacksonville
News4Jax.com
3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, will be distributing food at two events this week in Jacksonville. Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Emancipation Celebration Day will return to Jacksonville this year. The announcement was made this week by Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, James Weldon Johnson Park and the city. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 21, at James Weldon Johnson Park on West...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Water and electricity were restored Friday afternoon to America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in the Baymeadows Center area of Jacksonville after power was cut earlier this week to the remaining residents. The News4JAX newsroom has gotten calls from upset residents who say they...
Recently I have been writing articles on billionaires who are supporting their local communities. Today it is time to look at the Jacksonville billionaire who is giving away millions to organizations in the state.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office arrested Christopher Howard, 39, responding to an out of state warrant from Suffolk County, Massachusetts. Howard was wanted for the stabbing death of a 40-year-old woman on May 10 in Boston. JSO officers arrived Tuesday at the Trinity Rescue Mission, questioned...
Sounding a dire warning, one of Florida's leading real estate economists says the nation faces a housing crisis that will lead to deep financial losses for millions of homeowners — except in places like Florida. Here, with waves of people still moving in, we're more likely to see continued...
An open pit barbecue for the 1953 opening of the Mathews Bridge. (Courtesy of the State Archives of Florida) While regional styles have evolved over time, barbecue is a local cooking method and style of food that predates the City of Jacksonville by centuries. The origins of American barbecue can be traced to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which stretches along the Eastern coastline from North Florida to North Carolina.
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Memorial Day is coming up, and before the day arrives, the Jacksonville National Cemetery wants to be sure all the veterans in its care are properly honored. The cemetery is asking for volunteers to help place flags at gravesites this Thursday. Volunteers should...
NOCATEE, Fla. – Are you ready to see these ducks take to the water? Thousands of rubber ducks will be dumped into the Intracoastal waters below the Palm Valley bridge in Ponte Vedra at 1 p.m. Sunday. The massive migration is part of an annual rubber duck race for...
In Duval, they’re voting with boat flags. Years back, flotillas honoring then-President Donald Trump were all the rage — at least among the aquatic elements of the right-wing. Now?. The boaters may be redirecting their backing — if an open call for watercraft from the Republican Party of...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As you’re driving around today, you might see Haitian flags waving from car windows; perhaps you will see people dressed wearing red and blue. That’s because today is Haitian Flag Day. STORY: Two men check into hospital overnight following separate Jacksonville shootings. Haitians or...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous story.) The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are joining together to offer training to landlords. The free training will be offered on Tuesday, July 9, to rental property owners and managers. The resource will help...
Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to the Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Giveaway sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by WJXT-Channel 4 (“Station”) and the City of Palatka, the Palatka Blue Crab Festival and Ancient City Entertainment (the “Sponsors”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
The rate of rent increases across the nation slowed last month for the first time in a year, but rent in Jacksonville remains 20% higher than last year. Jacksonville's rents increased faster than the nation as a whole from April 2021 to April 2022, according to a study by the Redfin real estate brokerage.
Breeze Airways, which is rolling out nonstop service from Jacksonville International Airport to eight cities, launched its first flight to Richmond, Virginia, on May 19. “Breeze connects cities with nonstop flights where only connecting service has been offered by other airlines – and Jacksonville is an underserved market which deserves many more nonstops,” Breeze Airways’ Chairman and CEO David Neeleman said in a news release.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging more masking for people in some areas of the country where COVID-19 is surging again. As for what’s happening in Jacksonville, there will be an update on Friday when the Florida Department of Health releases new numbers.
He was convicted in the 1986 rape of a child, despite repeated protests that he had not touched the 4-year-old girl. Edward Clayton Taylor spent the next 32 years in prison, his appeals all denied. Until now. With the tap of a gavel, the Jacksonville man's criminal past was erased...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blue Oasis Pools & Spas in Keystone Heights is facing numerous complaints. “You guys have sunk a lot of money into this hole in the ground,” Action News Jax’s Ben Becker said to Carlos and Monique Crummie. “Yes, we have,” replied Monique.
Something important has happened! WJCT Public Media has unearthed Jacksonville’s new music discovery station, The Independent 89.9 HD4. You might be asking: radio, who still listens to that crap? And the answer is, a lot of people. Unfortunately, traditional radio stations are run like a cartel. They’re fueled by corporate money, one big station generally rules the revenue and they play the same 20 songs (that aren’t even good) from 10 years ago, over and over and over again. The Independent is exactly what it sounds like—independent, championing artists generally ignored by commercial radio, breaking out of any genre-based restrictions, definitely not following corporate mandates and playing artists from right here in Jacksonville.
The closed oceanfront Seachasers Lounge and Southern Kitchen and Bar at 831 First St. N. in Jacksonville Beach sold May 13 for $5.505 million, according to the deed recorded May 17 with the Duval Count Clerk of Courts. Vera Duren of 831 First Street North LLC of Palm Coast purchased...
A house along one of the best tubing rivers in Florida is currently on the market. Located at 27852 23rd Pl. in Branford, the river cabin sits on a two-acre lot along the spring-fed Ichetucknee River, which is a popular weekend destination for University of Florida students. The newly remodeled...
Comments / 2