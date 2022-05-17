ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Food distribution events to be held this week in Jacksonville

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, will be distributing food at two events this week in Jacksonville. Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only...

wjct.org

A 'reckoning' is coming in the housing market

Sounding a dire warning, one of Florida's leading real estate economists says the nation faces a housing crisis that will lead to deep financial losses for millions of homeowners — except in places like Florida. Here, with waves of people still moving in, we're more likely to see continued...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville's oldest operating barbecue joints

An open pit barbecue for the 1953 opening of the Mathews Bridge. (Courtesy of the State Archives of Florida) While regional styles have evolved over time, barbecue is a local cooking method and style of food that predates the City of Jacksonville by centuries. The origins of American barbecue can be traced to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which stretches along the Eastern coastline from North Florida to North Carolina.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 5.18.22: I’m on a Boat

In Duval, they’re voting with boat flags. Years back, flotillas honoring then-President Donald Trump were all the rage — at least among the aquatic elements of the right-wing. Now?. The boaters may be redirecting their backing — if an open call for watercraft from the Republican Party of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville residents celebrate Haitian Flag Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As you’re driving around today, you might see Haitian flags waving from car windows; perhaps you will see people dressed wearing red and blue. That’s because today is Haitian Flag Day. STORY: Two men check into hospital overnight following separate Jacksonville shootings. Haitians or...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Giveaway sweepstakes rules

Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to the Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Giveaway sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by WJXT-Channel 4 (“Station”) and the City of Palatka, the Palatka Blue Crab Festival and Ancient City Entertainment (the “Sponsors”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
PALATKA, FL
wjct.org

Rent increases are slowing, but prices are up 20% in Jacksonville

The rate of rent increases across the nation slowed last month for the first time in a year, but rent in Jacksonville remains 20% higher than last year. Jacksonville's rents increased faster than the nation as a whole from April 2021 to April 2022, according to a study by the Redfin real estate brokerage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Breeze launches service from Jacksonville International Airport

Breeze Airways, which is rolling out nonstop service from Jacksonville International Airport to eight cities, launched its first flight to Richmond, Virginia, on May 19. “Breeze connects cities with nonstop flights where only connecting service has been offered by other airlines – and Jacksonville is an underserved market which deserves many more nonstops,” Breeze Airways’ Chairman and CEO David Neeleman said in a news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

COVID-19 cases in Florida continue trending upward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging more masking for people in some areas of the country where COVID-19 is surging again. As for what’s happening in Jacksonville, there will be an update on Friday when the Florida Department of Health releases new numbers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Jacksonville’s Greatest, Newest Radio Station

Something important has happened! WJCT Public Media has unearthed Jacksonville’s new music discovery station, The Independent 89.9 HD4. You might be asking: radio, who still listens to that crap? And the answer is, a lot of people. Unfortunately, traditional radio stations are run like a cartel. They’re fueled by corporate money, one big station generally rules the revenue and they play the same 20 songs (that aren’t even good) from 10 years ago, over and over and over again. The Independent is exactly what it sounds like—independent, championing artists generally ignored by commercial radio, breaking out of any genre-based restrictions, definitely not following corporate mandates and playing artists from right here in Jacksonville.

