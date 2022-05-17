NC State football recruiting updated board for 2023: Tight end

Raleigh, N.C. — The U.S. News & World Report has released its list of Best Places to Live in the U.S. for 2022-2023 and the Triangle is well-represented again. The list ranks 'Raleigh and Durham' at No. 6 on the list. The report highlights the region's roots in research and technology bolstered by its hosting of world-renowned universities. The area checks other boxes for potential residents such as a blossoming job market and relative affordability compared to other metropolitan areas.

