ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

4-star safety Jaylen Heyward picks up UNC offer

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFfcU_0fgze7IB00
Donavon Keiser/On3

North Carolina has extended an offer to Rockledge (Fla.) four-star safety and top-100 recruit Jaylen Heyward.

He is the No. 85 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2024 On300 ranking — which was most recently updated Monday — has Heyward as the No. 53 prospect in the class. He is also the fourth-ranked safety in the class.

Heyward recently picked up an offer from Alabama. He said he was really excited about the offer.

“It was huge, man,” Jaylen Heyward told BamaOn3. “It was a game-changer to me. It really opened up my eyes. For Alabama to offer me, it’s a huge accomplishment for me and my family. Alabama is one of the top schools in the nation. To be offered by Alabama, it means I must be doing something right.”

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $56k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The Tar Heels have zero commits in the 2024 recruiting class. North Carolina has two commits in its 2023 class in Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough three-star quarterback Tad Hudson and Stafford (Va.) Colonial Forge three-star offensive tackle Nolan McConnell.

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Chaos at Condron: Thompson walks off ‘Noles in ninth

The last time Florida State made the trip to Gainesville, junior first baseman Kendrick Calilao sent the Seminoles packing with a walk-off home run onto the left-field berm. This time, the ‘Noles watched another Gator end their evening with a missile, now into right field. That Gator was sophomore...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Deion Sanders reacts to Nick Saban's 'lie' regarding NIL accusations

Those Aflac commercial shoots featuring Deion Sanders and Nick Saban are about to be awkward. On Wednesday, Sanders took exception to Saban’s comments regarding NIL accusations where the Alabama coach alluded to Jackson State paying star recruit Travis Hunter a million dollars to attend their program. “Jackson State paid...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#College Football#Proheels#Goheels#Rockfootball1#Ap#Jayasii#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Shane Beamer sounds off on NIL, collectives at booster club event

After Wednesday night’s headlines were dominated by Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s rant on the alleged recruiting violations of Jackson State and Texas A&M, a number of other key stories slipped through the cracks of the public eye. Among those, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer gave his own answer on NIL legislation and recruiting at a separate event.
ROCK HILL, SC
On3.com

Gators emerge as finalist for top-100 QB Jaden Rashada

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

5-star QB Arch Manning: "There is a lot to like about Georgia"

Throughout much of his recruitment, Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning had his eyes on five schools: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. But now, a three-team race is shaping up between the Crimson Tide, Longhorns and Bulldogs to land the country’s No. 1 overall prospect, something that hasn’t been done by any of the three since 2019.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game Preview: Florida baseball prepares to clash with FSU in final midweek game

Florida baseball’s final series of the regular season against South Carolina kicks off over the weekend, but there’s one more midweek game to play before the Gators can begin to focus on the Gamecocks. Florida State travels to Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday for a rescheduled game against UF that was originally supposed to take place on March 15.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy