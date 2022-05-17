4-star safety Jaylen Heyward picks up UNC offer

Donavon Keiser/On3

North Carolina has extended an offer to Rockledge (Fla.) four-star safety and top-100 recruit Jaylen Heyward.

He is the No. 85 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2024 On300 ranking — which was most recently updated Monday — has Heyward as the No. 53 prospect in the class. He is also the fourth-ranked safety in the class.

Heyward recently picked up an offer from Alabama. He said he was really excited about the offer.

“It was huge, man,” Jaylen Heyward told BamaOn3. “It was a game-changer to me. It really opened up my eyes. For Alabama to offer me, it’s a huge accomplishment for me and my family. Alabama is one of the top schools in the nation. To be offered by Alabama, it means I must be doing something right.”

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $56k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The Tar Heels have zero commits in the 2024 recruiting class. North Carolina has two commits in its 2023 class in Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough three-star quarterback Tad Hudson and Stafford (Va.) Colonial Forge three-star offensive tackle Nolan McConnell.