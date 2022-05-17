Jack Crawford, former Penn State defensive lineman, announces retirement

Jack Crawford spent 10 seasons playing in the NFL. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A story that began in London and made its way through New Jersey, State College, and into the NFL is coming to a close. Jack Crawford, the former Penn State standout defensive lineman, announced his retirement after 10 seasons in the NFL on Tuesday.

And, in his announcement, posted to his social media channels, Crawford detailed how grateful he has been for the life-defining experience.

Jack Crawford’s retirement announcement

“After 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the League.

“At 16 years old I left my family and friends in the UK and moved to the US. I couldn’t have imagined the journey that lay ahead of me, it feels like it flew by and I’m grateful for every minute.”

“I want to thank all of the organizations that took a chance on me and all of the fans that supported me. I will never take for granted the memories of going to battle with my friends and teammates.

“I want to give a special thanks to my girlfriend, Megan, who supported me throughout my career and picked me up when I was down.

“I want to thank my agent David Canter who worked hard to protect my best interests.

“I also want to thank the Dandrea family. They welcomed me into their home and treated me as one of their own since day one.”

Career resume

Arriving at Penn State in 2008, Crawford’s impact was immediate for Joe Paterno and the Nittany Lions. He played in every game as a true freshman. And, he finished the season with four tackles and two passes broken up.

From there, his career with Penn State skyrocketed.

Starting every game in 2009, Crawford first notched All-Big Ten mention with 31 tackles, 14.5 TFL, and 5.5 sacks. Then, he followed the effort with a strong junior campaign despite missing three games due to injury.

And, with another strong season in 2011, Crawford’s 42 tackles and 7.5 TFL landed him in the NFL. He was taken as a fifth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Though Crawford appeared with five franchises during his 10-season NFL career, his most productive seasons were with the Dallas Cowboys. While there, he spent 2016 starting 10 games and finishing with 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 12 QB hurries.

Following his stint with the Cowboys, Crawford spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He followed it one year with the Tennessee Titans. And, he rounded out his playing career on the injured reserve list for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.