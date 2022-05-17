ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jack Crawford, former Penn State defensive lineman, announces retirement

By Nate Bauer about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNgUp_0fgzdMPc00
Jack Crawford spent 10 seasons playing in the NFL. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A story that began in London and made its way through New Jersey, State College, and into the NFL is coming to a close. Jack Crawford, the former Penn State standout defensive lineman, announced his retirement after 10 seasons in the NFL on Tuesday.

And, in his announcement, posted to his social media channels, Crawford detailed how grateful he has been for the life-defining experience.

Jack Crawford’s retirement announcement

“After 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the League.

“At 16 years old I left my family and friends in the UK and moved to the US. I couldn’t have imagined the journey that lay ahead of me, it feels like it flew by and I’m grateful for every minute.”

“I want to thank all of the organizations that took a chance on me and all of the fans that supported me. I will never take for granted the memories of going to battle with my friends and teammates.

“I want to give a special thanks to my girlfriend, Megan, who supported me throughout my career and picked me up when I was down.

“I want to thank my agent David Canter who worked hard to protect my best interests.

“I also want to thank the Dandrea family. They welcomed me into their home and treated me as one of their own since day one.”

Career resume

Arriving at Penn State in 2008, Crawford’s impact was immediate for Joe Paterno and the Nittany Lions. He played in every game as a true freshman. And, he finished the season with four tackles and two passes broken up.

From there, his career with Penn State skyrocketed.

Starting every game in 2009, Crawford first notched All-Big Ten mention with 31 tackles, 14.5 TFL, and 5.5 sacks. Then, he followed the effort with a strong junior campaign despite missing three games due to injury.

And, with another strong season in 2011, Crawford’s 42 tackles and 7.5 TFL landed him in the NFL. He was taken as a fifth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Though Crawford appeared with five franchises during his 10-season NFL career, his most productive seasons were with the Dallas Cowboys. While there, he spent 2016 starting 10 games and finishing with 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 12 QB hurries.

Following his stint with the Cowboys, Crawford spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He followed it one year with the Tennessee Titans. And, he rounded out his playing career on the injured reserve list for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Predicted To Trade For Bengals’ Safety Jessie Bates III

The Cincinnati Bengals and their safety, Jessie Bates, have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. The team attempted to franchise tag Bates, but he’s refused and has stated publicly that he won’t attend training camp if he doesn’t have a contract in place. If the two sides can’t get something done, a trade could be on the horizon and the Philadelphia Eagles might be a team to watch.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Eagles best rookie sleeper to make an impact for 2022 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles had arguably the most productive 2022 NFL Draft outing. At the beginning of the offseason, the team had three first-round picks. So much potential early on gave Philadelphia leverage for trades that took place before and during the draft. *To claim, new users need to register, make...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Names Team To Beat In NFC East

We're still a few months away from the start of the regular season, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has already named the "team to beat" in the NFC East. According to Orlovsky, the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFC East heading into the fall. Orlovsky labeled the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

Deion Sanders reacts to Nick Saban's 'lie' regarding NIL accusations

Those Aflac commercial shoots featuring Deion Sanders and Nick Saban are about to be awkward. On Wednesday, Sanders took exception to Saban’s comments regarding NIL accusations where the Alabama coach alluded to Jackson State paying star recruit Travis Hunter a million dollars to attend their program. “Jackson State paid...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Eagles Signed A New Wide Receiver On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles finally gave the fans what they've been clamoring for and acquired a big name wide receiver during the NFL Draft. But they're not done adding pass catchers just yet. On Monday, the Eagles signed wide receiver Keric Wheatfall to the roster. Wheatfall was an undrafted free agent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Retirement#American Football#State College#The Nittany Lions
AthlonSports.com

Super Bowl LVII Odds: Every NFL Team's Chances to Win it All

Here is a breakdown of every team's chance of winning Super Bowl LVII. Teams like the Bills, Buccaneers, Packers and Chiefs look to dethrone the Rams as Super Bowl champions and OddsTrader will help you strategize for all of your Super Bowl LVII Bets. It is the preferred time for bettors to lay down futures wagers pending the release of week one NFL odds.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Saints boost OL depth with veteran addition

The New Orleans Saints signed veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews to a one-year contract on Monday, according to Andrews’ agent, Brett Tessler. Andrews played in 2 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons, mainly on special teams. In 2020, Andrews played in 15 games for the New York Jets,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL odds: NFC East team gaining favor with bettors

The bandwagon for bettors of the Philadelphia Eagles is filling up for the upcoming NFL season. The Eagles continue to get heavy betting action this offseason, said Dylan Brossman, FOX Bet sports trader. The action has caused Philadelphia's betting odds to shorten once again, so let's take a look. For...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Florida State defensive star signs with Tennessee Titans

Coming in as a four-star recruit in FSU's 2013 recruiting class, Walker had big expectations to flourish during his time as a Seminole. Living up to the expectations Walker became a household name for the Seminole fanbase as he dominated the completion every time he saw the field. Throughout his four years, Walker played in 49 games. The star Seminole recorded 107 solo tackles and tallied 179 total tackles including 41.5 tackles for loss.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows how close he was to making one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history. The 25-year-old checked to a go-route on 4th-and-1 at the Rams 49-yard line with 43 seconds remaining. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase beat Jalen Ramsey deep downfield and was wide...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Veteran NFL Punter Was Released On Tuesday Morning

The Chicago Bears released a punter on Tuesday morning to make room for an offensive tackle. The Bears released Ryan Winslow and signed Shon Coleman to their 90-man roster. Winslow has been around the block as a punter and played for three different teams last season. He got to punt for the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dan Orlovsky lands significant new position at ESPN

Dan Orlovsky has gained popularity at ESPN with his no-nonsense NFL analysis over the past several years, and he will have another platform to deliver it this upcoming season. Orlovsky will join ESPN’s No. 2 NFL TV booth alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. The trio is set to call some “Monday Night Football” doubleheaders this season and then five games per season beginning in 2023.
NFL
On3.com

Talking Stuff: Ohio State quarterback dominoes, defensive back shuffle

COLUMBUS — There are always a lot of questions about how Ohio State is going to attack quarterback recruiting. Those inquiries haven’t slowed down at all even after the Buckeyes added another 5-star verbal a week ago. That’s when 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola committed to Ohio State, setting up an incredibly intriguing stretch for the Buckeyes at the position starting on June 1. That is the start of camp season and Ohio State will host a number of 2023 quarterbacks during the month looking for the right fit.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Michigan DB Quinten Johnson teams up with BlockPack NFT program

Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson is teaming up with BlockPack, “an NFT platform designed for teams and organizations to engage with dynamic, real-world communities.” BlockPack allows student-athletes to promote exclusive team-based collections to alumni, fans and supporters. An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a piece of digital content...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy