LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock will delay the opening of Montelongo Pool due to a leak discovered in the pool system during pre-opening startup. The City has a contractor scheduled to make necessary repairs. The projected new opening date for Montelongo Pool is Saturday, June 11, 2022.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO