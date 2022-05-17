ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is LSU getting in 4-star DB Daylen Austin?

By Billy Embody about 5 hours
4-star DB Daylen Austin. (On3)

2023 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) cornerback Daylen Austin made his college commitment to LSU. What is LSU getting in Austin?

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

