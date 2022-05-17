What is LSU getting in 4-star DB Daylen Austin?

After six years of serving the Westwood community as principal, Dr. Mario Acosta announced his resignation on Tuesday, May 17. “Please know that the decision to leave was not made lightly, as I have great respect and passion for our school,” Dr. Acosta said in a letter to the community. “The staff and I have worked hard to help our students recover from the damage caused by the pandemic. I am proud of the work that we have done and I am confident that I leave our school in a great position for continued success. Our staff stands ready to continue providing our students with the best educational experience in the country.”

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO