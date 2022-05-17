Two tow truck operators injured in I-35 hit-and-run near Elko New Market

The Minnesota State Patrol is trying to locate a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ that reportedly struck two tow truck operators who were removing a vehicle from the center median from northbound Interstate 35 in Webster Township, two miles south of the Elko New Market exit, at about 2 p.m. Monday.

The victims in the hit-and-run, both Faribault men, had non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. They were identified as Michael Richard Sirek, 39, and Parker Daniel Swanson, 23.

Sirek was taken to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center, and Swanson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

After striking the two men, the vehicle did not stop and continued toward Elko New Market.

The State Patrol said damage to the Lincoln will be on the driver’s side door and is missing the driver’s side mirror.

Those with any information about the incident should contact the State Patrol at 507-285-7409.