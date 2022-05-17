ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville ‘Forged in Fire’ winner creates culinary knife sets

By Abby Kousouris
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Phillips forges knives for chefs around the world. He’s unveiling a new Primeaux line with a culinary set of knives for people who want a piece...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

wvlt.tv

Dollywood’s Splash Country opens for daily operations

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On a hot day if you want to take a dip in the pool, there’s a place that’s waiting for you with several options. Dollywood’s Splash Country opened daily operations for the season. The water park has the wave pool, the lazy river or one of those big tall slides for the thrill seekers.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Armed with a camera and old techniques, Tennessee photographer faces fears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In this digital age, professional photographer Kelsey Dillow is going old school and using an historic process to capture her subjects. The art form doesn’t just connect her to the past. It connects her to people in a way she’s never been capable of before.
wutc.org

A Smoky Mountain Taste Of Scotland In East Tennessee

This weekend, in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, a taste of Scotland. On Saturday and Sunday, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games takes place in Townsend, down the road from Maryville. East Tennessee’s celebration of Scottish history and culture - around for more than forty years - is one of the oldest of its kind in the country. Keith Austin is with the Festival and Games.
wvlt.tv

Heat hits East Tennessee

A new bridge opened Thursday night that allows traffic to cut through the Pigeon River Gorge, according to NCDOT Spokesperson David Uchiyama. North Knox Co. crash closes Loyston Rd. as crews work to ‘free the driver’. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

8 new restaurants in Pigeon Forge, surrounding areas [2022]

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. You don’t come to the Smoky Mountains for ruminations on the ephemeral nature of existence.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Small Town BBQ brings big flavors to Friendsville

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a Tennessee town of just 1,000 people is where you will find some really good barbecue food. Initially getting their start as a barbecue competition team, James and Abigail DeLong opened up Small Town BBQ in Friendsville back in early 2021. Their momentum has not diminished as they continue to serve not only their regulars from the surrounding areas, but people from all over the country. Some items you will find on their menu include, but is not limited to, burgers, sandwiches, ribs, pulled pork, fried and hot chicken, smoked mac and cheese, and much more.
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
WATE

How to make the signature cocktail from the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of hosting the 1982 World’s Fair. The city’s most visible symbol, the Sunsphere, was built for the occasion and organizers marked the celebration with a special cocktail served exclusively inside the iconic landmark. In honor of the event’s theme, “Energy […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jellico residents find hope in upcoming RAM clinic

The LEGO fan convention brings fans and artists from around the world to Knoxville. A man has pleaded guilty to shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s home on separate occasions, according to a release by District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit. Updated: 11 hours ago. The homeowner reportedly...
JELLICO, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A weekend jam-packed with festivals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Head over to Lenoir City for Nights on Broadway on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring the whole family and enjoy vendors, food trucks, live music and shopping. Some downtown shops will be open late—with some specials. This event is open and free to the public.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Possible ‘improvised firework’ closes I-40, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers briefly closed all lanes of I-40 East near Pellissippi Parkway Friday morning while they investigated a “suspicious package.” In a later update, Scott Erland with KPD confirmed that the package was a “small improvised explosive device.” When asked for further clarification, Erland said the device appeared to be an “improvised firework.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Expert shares the best way to get fire ants off you and your pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire ants are notorious for leaving a pretty nasty sting! It happens when the colony is trying to defend the mound after a disturbance. They bite you and then sting you with their venom when attacking, which leaves that burning sensation and swelling. Karen Vail, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department were called to a house fire at 202 Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. A caller to 911 reported flames coming out of a vacant home. When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the rear of the structure, and crews...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: North Knoxville shooting victim not dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking into a North Knoxville shooting that happened early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday, where they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he remains in “very critical condition,” KPD officials said. Originally, KPD reported that the victim had died.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Summer heat can be deadly for kids, pets left in cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police officials have urged parents and pet owners to be cognizant of the summer heat and how it can be detrimental to children and pets left in vehicles. Just a few minutes in a car can be deadly, while the inside of a car can reach...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

