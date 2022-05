Big brother always seems to lead the way for his younger siblings. The Avalon family and the Cardinal track team hopes that’s the case this weekend, as well. Senior John Avalon punched his ticket to next week’s Division III regional track meet by placing second in the discus at the Cuyahoga Heights District on May 18. Now he hopes sister Audrey, a junior follow suit on Day 2 of the meet on May 20.

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO