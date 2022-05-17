Huge, Balas & Skene to team for Michigan spring football summit at Tullymore

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham (55) is expected to play this year. (Photo by EJ Holland / TheWolverine.com)

The Michigan quarterback battle will be one of the key topics. Cade McNamara returns as a Big Ten champion starter, but sophomore J.J. McCarthy is back throwing well and breathing down his neck. If he’s healthy, he could be hard to keep off the field.

McCarthy, of course, suffered shoulder soreness this spring that caused him to shut it down and not throw for several weeks. The Michigan sophomore returned to action April 18 and by all accounts has been fine.

McNamara, though, won’t go quietly. He created a stir when asked this spring how he saw the Michigan quarterback battle.

“I mean — I‘m a Big Ten championship winning starting quarterback,” he said when asked how he sees himself as a starter and how he views the competition. “And that’s how I see it.”

But McCarthy is better physically. Can he pass McNamara on the Michigan depth chart this fall?

We’ll find out. But this Michigan quarterback battle could be the most fascinating since the Tom Brady – Drew Henson days.

Michigan offensive line should be tops in the Big Ten

Michigan must replace two starters on the offensive line after the Andrews (center Vastardis and right tackle Stueber) graduated. Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi and veteran Trente Jones will step in, and both had excellent springs.

Jobs aren’t secured in the spring, of course. And Karsen Barnhart will have plenty to say about the right tackle spot. A great summer could put him right back in the driver’s seat.

Either way, this unit is a strength and might just be the best position group on the team.

“Ryan Hayes at left tackle, Trevor Keegan at left guard, Zak Zinter at right guard, Olu at center and the guy who’s emerged the most is Trente Jones at right tackle, along with Karsen Barnhart,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said this spring. “That’s your top six right now.”

And they have the potential to dominate, which warms the cockles of former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene’s heart. Skene breaks down every play after every game, and he was impressed with last year’s products.

We’ll see what he thinks about this year’s Michigan group when we talk this week.

