Treylon Burks officially inks rookie deal with Tennessee Titans

(Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire)

The Tennessee Titans officially inked former Arkansas Razorbacks star Treylon Burks to his rookie deal on Tuesday. The No. 18 overall draft pick signed a four-year, $14.369 million, fully guaranteed contract, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

His first deal includes a fifth-year option that would keep him in Nashville through the 2026 season if the Titans want to extend him. He’ll incur a $2.6 million cap hit for Tennessee in 2022. Burks also received a $7.63 million signing bonus.

Burks’ salary from 2022-2025 is broken up as $705,000, $939,413, $1.567 million and $2.664 million. He also has opportunities for bonuses of $400,000 and $425,000 for 2023 and 2024 as guaranteed training camp roster bonuses.

The Tennessee Titans drafted Burks after trading away star wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Razorbacks star had a huge 2022 season to get a first-round draft evaluation.

Burks had 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns for Arkansas in 2021 and was virtually a consensus pick to be selected on night one. He earned first-team All-SEC honors for his efforts just one year after being named second-team All-SEC. The Titans are counting on him to deliver in a similar fashion at the pro level.

Out of high school, Burks was a four-star recruit and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Arkansas from the Class of 2019, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He hails from Warren (Ark.), which has a population of roughly 5,600, yet has produced Burks and several more NFL players, namely Greg Childs, Jarius Wright, and Chris Gragg.

Burks returns to practice after Friday exit

Tennessee Titans rookie minicamp did not start off the way that Treylon Burks probably hoped for on Friday. According to multiple reports, the former Arkansas standout struggled to complete practice due to the heat. The good news is that his second day of rookie camp went very well on Saturday and he experienced no problems, according to reports.

Turron Davenport of ESPN NFL Nation tweeted out a nice tidbit of information on Saturday afternoon.

“A lot was made about Treylon Burks leaving practice yesterday. Some of it was by people who weren’t even there. Burks came back today, went through full practice w/no signs of fatigue. He had a drop but bounced back and made a couple of catches in team period & 7 on 7.”

Davenport also posted a few videos of Burks going through drills on Saturday. The news is reassuring for Titans fans that worried about their first-round draft pick’s conditioning. His body was simply adjusting to the new training regimen with his new team.

On3’s Wade Peery contributed to this report.