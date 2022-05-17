Live At 9: Attorney Jay Bergen Discusses His New Book “Lennon, the Mobster, and the Lawyer”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first black personnel manager, JB Trotter has died. WREG spoke with his family about his legacy and what he left behind. Tuesday morning, 84 year old JB Trotter passed away with his wife and his 18-year-old son by his side. Joseph Trotter VI played a big role in taking care of his […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single mom is working hard to provide for her kids but she’s had some recent setbacks. Luckily, she knows someone who cared enough to reach out to Tim Simpson. Thelma Perry has a heart of gold. When she found out what her dental hygienist, Stephanie Chipman had gone through, she was […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Dyer County District Attorney has dropped assault charges against a Dyersburg teacher caught on camera throwing a female student to the ground. Dyersburg Police said Carey Sanders, 61, tried to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls when he forcefully threw one of the girls to the ground. Another student […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Those living in one Midtown neighborhood hope police find who is responsible for killing a 27-year-old woman who was found shot to death in her car. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mallory Morgan after her life was taken too soon. When officers showed up at the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is determined to help a cosmetologist-turned-quadruple amputee get prosthetic arms. Valarie Price is on an unthinkable journey. The 44-year-old grandmother became a quadruple amputee losing both of her hands and feet in 2019. Before this challenge, she was a well-known cosmetologist in Clarksdale, Mississippi and loved doing hair. WREG spoke […]
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies will soon have backup on some calls. Right now, Shelby County Sheriff’s Crisis Intervention Team responds to mental health crisis calls. They are a group trained to respond and assist individuals going through a mental health crisis and keep it from becoming potentially dangerous. The team goes through […]
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis woman faces two counts of aggravated assault after Shelby County deputies say she pulled a gun on her estranged husband over a late child support payment. The incident happened Sunday at the husband’s home near Millington. Deputies said the couple’s young child was there when it happened. When they got […]
Each Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group helping turn hunger into hope. “These are difficult times. A lot of families are struggling. Trying to make ends meet. This is one way the mid south food bank and the Rozelle-Annesdale […]
FORREST CITY, Ark. — A man was allegedly threatened outside the St. Francis County Courthouse by someone he believed was connected to his brother’s killing. Scott Logan Sr. is grieving the loss of his 22-year-old son Douglas, killed in a drive-by shooting on May 1 in Forrest City, Arkansas. What allegedly happened Monday morning outside […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders debated the cost of improving Memphis Shelby County Schools and Tuesday night, the school board held a special meeting to talk about its almost $2 billion budget proposal. On Wednesday, the school district’s superintendent took his budget proposal to Shelby County Commissioners. Memphis Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The formula shortage has caused two Mid-South children to be treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. For many Memphis parents and pediatricians, the baby formula shortage is now being called a health crisis. “Right now I can tell you there are two that we have who are here. We have kids that are […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is accused of firing shots at six children, injuring a 12-year-old boy at a house in North Memphis. Latorya Lemons, 35, is being held on a half-million-dollar bond on six charges of aggravated assault, six counts of felony reckless endangerment and two counts of violating bail conditions. Memphis Police say […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now there’s even more for outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate, as the Wolf River Greenway and Shelby Farms Greenline are finally connected via the longest pedestrian bridge over the Wolf River. The ribbon was cut Tuesday on an incredible outdoor oasis cutting through parts of Memphis. It’s part of a multi-million dollar investment […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First a rodent infestation, and now hundreds of Family Dollar employees will soon be jobless after the company announced it will be shutting down its distribution center in West Memphis. WREG has been looking into this story for months. We spoke with one employee who said while this came as a shocker […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with aggravated robbery after officers say she stole a man’s phone, and her son forced him to strip his clothes on Monday. Officers said Venus Terry, 50, and her son, Clyde Wilson, showed up at the victim’s home on Alaska Street after the victim and Terry got into […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 100 Shelby County employees will get a monthly childcare stipend starting next year to help employees offset childcare costs and help the county recruit and retain talent, Mayor Lee Harris said Wednesday. Harris hosted a working mothers appreciation brunch outside the County’s main downtown building to mark the announcement. Harris’s Chief […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee of a Whitehaven hair braiding business escapes death by mere inches after an irate customer drags the woman with her vehicle. We want to caution viewers video is graphic – viewer discretion is advised. It happened Friday the 13th at Touba African Hair Braiding on Winchester. Memphis Police are looking […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested this weekend for allegedly shooting at a fast-food restaurant with workers inside and their young child in tow. Monday, sitting side-by-side inside in court, the judge charged Alexandrea Brown, 31, and Zaundra Linwood, 33, with reckless endangerment, child abuse, and neglect. Investigators say Brown, Linwood, and their 9-year-old […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Whitehaven Dollar General at gunpoint Thursday. The robbery happened at the Dollar General store in the 4700 block of Neely Road at 6 p.m. Police say a man entered the store and approached the register as if he was going to […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg, Tennessee man is recovering after he was shot twice in the same night, once when he went to his uncle’s house for help. According to Dyersburg Police, officers were investigating a shots fired call around midnight May 15 near Upper Finley Road when they received another call regarding another person […]
