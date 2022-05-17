BBB warns about baby formula scam targeting new moms

(WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning about a baby formula scam that is targeting new moms.

This scam is happening while there are supply issues on many items, including baby formula. The BBB says that buyers should be aware of these scams.

According to the website, these scams appear as ads, posts, or social media group posts stating that baby formula is available. The scammer then lures the buyers in with photos of the formula. The buyer will then send payment through a peer-to-peer platform such as Paypal or Venmo, but then never receive the product.

There are ways to prevent yourself from getting scammed. The BBB states you want to check their website to check the authentication of the website or company. You will want to double-check the address of the company. The BBB also says to look for misspellings, grammatical errors, or other descriptive language about the product.

Before you make a purchase, the BBB says to perform a search with the company’s name and the word “scam.” You want to make sure you make a note of the website and take a screenshot of the product bought, in case the website disappears or the wrong item is delivered. The best advice the BBB has is to think before you click.

If you think you have been scammed, below are ways to report it:

Better Business Bureau - File a complaint at BBB.org or report a scam at BBB.org/scamtracker

- File a complaint at BBB.org or report a scam at BBB.org/scamtracker Federal Trade Commission (FTC) - File a complaint at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help

- File a complaint at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center – Report intellectual property and counterfeiting violations to iprcenter.gov/referral/view

– Report intellectual property and counterfeiting violations to iprcenter.gov/referral/view Internet Crime Complaint enter (IC3) – File a complaint at ic3.gov/complaint

– File a complaint at ic3.gov/complaint Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre - File a report at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or call 1-888-495-8501

- File a report at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or call 1-888-495-8501 Facebook – Report ads that violate Facebook’s policies by clicking the *** next to an ad to go to facebook.com/business/help

– Report ads that violate Facebook’s policies by clicking the *** next to an ad to go to facebook.com/business/help Instagram – Report copyright infringement or other policy violations at help.instagram.com

– Report copyright infringement or other policy violations at help.instagram.com Amazon – Report suspicious activities and webpages at Amazon.com

– Report suspicious activities and webpages at Amazon.com Google – Report scams at Google.com

– Report scams at Google.com PayPal – Call 888-221-1161 to speak with a live person instead of using an automated system if you receive an item that is not as advertised

– Call 888-221-1161 to speak with a live person instead of using an automated system if you receive an item that is not as advertised Credit card company - Call the phone number on the back of the credit card to report the fraud and request a refund

