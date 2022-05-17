TCNJ launches arts administration minor

On May 20, MBA graduate Colin Bitter ‘22 will serve as the student speaker during The College of New Jersey’s Graduate Commencement ceremony. Bitter is the associate director of library science for Moody’s Analytics. Working specifically in Media Solutions, Bitter and the rest of his team, known as Enrichment, are charged with enriching news data with tags, such as people, locations, subjects, and organizations. As associate director of library science, Bitter has many unique responsibilities. To name a few, he provides entity management and enrichment for all organizations tagged in Media Solutions news aggregation products; works with data scientists to help develop and refine machine learning models to improve tagging and categorization; assists the director in analyzing and improving data flows, using Python to detect signal in data sets and measure data quality; manages offshore contractors on special projects related to content enrichment, and assists enrichment coworkers in maintaining proprietary, publisher, third party, and industry standard taxonomies.

