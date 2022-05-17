ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sofia Vergara Lends Boost To TelevisaUnivision Streaming Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kx3EJ_0fgzaOM700

Click here to read the full article.

Sofia Vergara will lend a hand as Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision moves deeper into the world of streaming.

The popular actor, recognized for her turns in ABC’s “Modern Family” and NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will create an animated series for the company’s new ViX streaming services, which has an ad-supported tier as well as a premium subscription level. Vergara will create and lend her voice to “Koati, The Series,” an original animated program based on the recent movie centered on a family of exotic animals who live in the rainforests of Latin America. The show is aimed at families with children between the ages of 2 and 7.

Her series is one of a number of offerings from prominent Spanish-speaking celebrities who are working with ViX, according to Pierluigi Gazzolo, he company’s president and chief transformation officer. Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Mario Vargas Llosa, and Selena Gomez are also developing content for ad-supported ViX and premium service ViX+.

While other streaming outlets have produced series in Spanish, Gazzolo says none of them have the sheer volume of content that the parent company is putting into ViX. Univison and Grupo Televisa late last year completed a $4.8 billion deal and vowed to create a new streaming outlet out of one Univision had already launched called PrendeTV. The absence of volume of Spanish-language series, says Gazzolo, “really leaves what we call a meaningful open lane” that “we definitely can go after.” The actors, he says, “are finally so happy someone is targeting their community. We know our audience. We konw the difference between a Colombian and a Mexican and a Puerto Rican.”

The company has a unique vision for its streaming product. A subscription to the premium ViX+ tier includes access to its ad-supported offerings — meaning that people who sign on for a level of commercial-free programming may still see ads in those parts of the service designed to run with commercials.

“There is premium content and sports with no ads,” says Gazzolo, but those subscribers can “look at news, sports and series with ads.”

Executives at TelevisaUnivision say their streaming outlet is different than the ones built by its English-language counterparts. “We went into streaming because it was a destination for our consumers, not because we needed it” to generate impressions to offset shortfalls in linear ratings, says Donna Speciale, president of U.S. sales and marketing for TelevisaUnivision. “We didn’t need it. Our audience craved it.” Speciale says her broadcast network’s linear ratings “are through the roof,” and notes, “there is no other media company that is going to say that. None.”

The ad load for ViX “will be fluid,” says Gazzolo, so that executives can tailor the consumer experience around various pieces of programming. But Speciale says ViX will offer many of the formats with which streaming advertisers have become familiar, including ads that show up during specific kinds of behavior, like binge-watching and pausing. Others will be interactive and allow for shopping and e-commerce.

TelevisaUnivison also recently unveiled Así Studios , an in-house Spanish-language production facility for advertisers

Speciale says her goal is to continue to win over advertisers who previously have not considered Spanish-language media. “We brought in over 200 advertisers and clients this past year who were not advertising to the Hispanic market, so we are finally making some progress,” she says. “There is still so much more to do.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 6

Related
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Films Final Talk Show Episode: ‘The Greatest Privilege of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. “The Ellen Show” has officially wrapped its final episode. Ellen DeGeneres announced on a Twitter thread last night that the highly popular daytime talk show concluded filming its final episode. The host also offered up some personal reflections about the show and how it has evolved since its beginning. “Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Bridgerton’ Star Charithra Chandran on How Colorism Made Her Avoid the Sun for Years: ‘It’s a Daily Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. “Bridgerton” star Charithra Chandran is sitting at Netflix’s FYSEE experience at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles with her fellow Indian co-star Simone Ashley, where they talked about their instantly beloved roles as sisters in the second season of the hit Netflix series. “Bridgerton” has been praised for its diverse cast, but the applause amplified even more when Chandran and Ashley joined Season 2 because they have darker skin than the Indian actors who are traditionally cast in Hollywood for significant roles. “Coming to L.A., it was a profound moment because I spent my life avoiding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Hulu Drops ‘Look At Me: XXXTentacion’ Documentary Trailer, Detailing Late Rapper’s Controversies and Struggles

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has shared the official trailer for the upcoming documentary “Look At Me: XXXTentacion,” detailing the late artist’s monumental come-up and tragic death. Directed by Sabaah Folayan, “Look At Me: XXXTentacion” examines the Florida rapper’s success and status from his early popularity on SoundCloud to his June 2018 death. The trailer mentions the list of allegations against XXXTentacion — whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy — including the assault of his then-pregnant girlfriend, Geneva Ayala. Ayala is featured in the trailer along with other ex-girlfriends. The almost three-minute video also shows never-before-seen archival footage of...
MOVIES
WWD

Skims Casts Rosalía for First Bilingual Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Skims has a new muse.  The innerwear, swimwear and loungewear brand cofounded by Kim Kardashian has enlisted Grammy-award winning Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía for its latest campaign, which launches Monday.More from WWDA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend “Rosalía is such a cultural force within the music industry and I love how she takes risks with her personal style, while always staying her true self,” Kardashian told WWD exclusively.  “This campaign is all about the energy and confidence...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Selena
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Joanna Gaines
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Televisaunivision#Abc#Nbc#Vix#Spanish#Grupo Televisa
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Goes Make-Up Free With Natural Hair

Nicki Minaj has been known to be able to pull off a variety of looks. She stood out in her outfit at the Met Gala, which she attended a couple weeks ago for the first time since 2019. Recently, she's made headlines by discussing her boobs, talking about how they might be misleading and that she's considering getting a reduction.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On 25th Anniversary Of Coming Out: Watch

As Ellen DeGeneres wraps up the last remaining episodes of her talk show, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her coming out. During Thursday’s (April 28) The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the LGBTQ+ icon broke down in tears after she showed a video of the coming out moment, telling the audience that she was tearing up because she recalled the impact she made all those years ago.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Looks Amazing In Plunging Top For New TikTok Video: Watch

Selena Gomez has become quite the chameleon in her TikTok videos, as her latest clip has fans gagging over her impersonation. The Only Murders in the Building star shared the hilarious video on April 20, where she lip syncs a popular sound bite between two apparent BFFs. Selena looked simply amazing while doing so, relaxing on a bed in a plunging white tank top, with her chestnut hair pinned back in a bun.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy