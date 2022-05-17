St. Louis health director takes on new role as CEO of Cure Violence program

The St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) is eagerly seeking candidates to join our team as we endeavor to bring economic justice to St. Louis City residents and communities that were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. There are multiple limited term positions available (3–5 year terms, term of employment will vary for each position). These positions will assist in the administration of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) Programs targeted for households, small businesses and communities adversely impacted by the pandemic. The SLFRF Programs are a crucial part of SLDC’s Economic Justice Action Plan for the City of St. Louis. All positions will be funded in whole or in part with Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF). To see the full job description of positions available and to apply online go to: http://www.stlouis-mo.gov/sldc/ and click on “Careers at SLDC. SLDC is an.

