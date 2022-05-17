ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis health director takes on new role as CEO of Cure Violence program

By Joey Schneider
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS – Cure Violence, a global anti-crime program, has selected a St. Louis city health official as its new chief executive officer. Dr. Fredrick Echols, who currently serves as health director and commissioner for...

