‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Returns to Brooklyn for Shows This Fall, First Time in Three Years

By Michael Schneider
 2 days ago
ABC’s “ Jimmy Kimmel Live” is returning to Brooklyn for its sixth visit to the borough, marking its first time broadcasting back in New York since 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic put such trips to a halt, of course).

The late night talk show will once again tape in front of a live studio audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. “ Jimmy Kimmel Live ” has originated from BAM in all six of its visits to Brooklyn.

Airdates and guests for the “Brooklyn Week” shows for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be announced at a later date.

Previous guests of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Brooklyn have included Eddie Murphy, Alicia Keys, Adam Sandler, Benedict Cumberbatch, Senator Bernie Sanders, John Krasinski, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eminem, Cardi B, Wu-Tang Clan, David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock, Misty Copeland, Jay Z, Kanye West and more.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last aired five original shows from Brooklyn the week of Oct. 21, 2019. He previously hosted from there in 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2018 as well. Kimmel mostly grew up in Las Vegas, but he and his family originally hail from Brooklyn. Kimmel was born there and lived in the borough until age 9.

Now in its 20th season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” continues to air weeknights normally from the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers on the show; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature.

