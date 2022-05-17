ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

The magic of working with animals

countryfolks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving animals rely on you for their feed and care is the norm for farmers. But for a person struggling with addiction or mental illness, filling this need for an animal can help grow resilience, confidence and self-worth. You become essential. “Where better to teach a concept like resiliency,...

countryfolks.com

Comments / 0

Related
westfordcat.org

Need family-friendly summer plans? Westford has you covered

WESTFORD — Whether you are looking to get outside or try something new this summer, Westford offers many summer opportunities for you to explore with friends and family. This trail begins at the North End of the Abbot School and ends at Cummings Road. It is notable for the number of birdhouses that line the trail. The Abbot Trail is suitable for beginners and families.
WESTFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Athol, MA
City
Gardner, MA
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
DOVER, NH
graftoncommon.com

Why is that helicopter flying so low over wetlands?

Mark down the week of May 23 on your calendar. Draw a little mosquito on it. When your social media starts filling up with questions about low-flying helicopters on that date, you will now remember to smugly remind everyone that it’s mosquito-spraying season once again, and the choppers in the air now may mean fewer blood-sucking insects later.
GRAFTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Volunteers#Animal Ethics#Mental Health#Turkey#The Carl E Dahl House#Evergreen Grove
FUN 107

Random Act of Kindness in Wareham Leaves Plymouth Mom Speechless

A selfless act of kindness unfolded at the Walmart in Wareham on Wednesday, and it’s one of those moments that prove there are a lot of good people in the world. Amanda Lee of Plymouth was enjoying a day with her daughter while shopping at Walmart. They collected 132 dollars worth of items, went to self-check-out, and Lee was left with a pit in her stomach.
WAREHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
wgbh.org

Mass. landlords must offer heat until June 15. That can be deadly on scorching hot days.

This weekend is going to feel more like mid-July than late May, bringing renewed attention to decades-old state codes that do not address cooling in residential buildings. The state sanitary code, the Minimum Standards for Human Habitation, says that heat must be available in all Massachusetts residential buildings from September 15 through June 15 each year. Though the law also states “the temperature shall at no time exceed 78 degrees" during that period, experts say some landlords opt to keep the heat on for the entire span — which can be harmful when the weather also heats up. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, is calling on state public health officials and lawmakers on Beacon Hill to change the heat cutoff date to the end of May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Arthur

WESTFORD — Arthur, a seven year old shorthair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Along with a few other pets from the same household, Arthur was surrendered to the Lowell Humane Society. “It took weight gain and some treatment, but he is just really spunky,”...
WESTFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle at family farm stand in Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man and child are injured after they were struck by a vehicle at a farm stand in a village of Newbury, Massachusetts. Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, which is near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on Chute Road.
NEWBURY, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Tough time losing weight? Feeling tired? It could be food sensitivity

GRAFTON -- As part of its commitment to providing ongoing educational resources for the residents in and around Grafton, the newly renovated Grafton Public Library has invited local holistic health coach Deborah Genovesi, FDN-P, CHHC, to give a presentation called “Are Food Sensitivities Causing Your Fatigue & Weight Loss Resistance?”
GRAFTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy