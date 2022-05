Greater Midland Community Center is hosting two upcoming trips this summer to fun regional destinations. The first trip is to the Toledo Zoo on June 23. The zoo, which was ranked the best in the Midwest by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, is home to over 10,000 individual animals representing over 720 species. The Toledo Zoo features animals from the tropics, ocean, sky, desert, rainforest and more.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO