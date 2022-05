Jazz Chang, 21, a member of the Class of 2023, died on Friday, May 13, in Princeton. Chang was from Somerset, New Jersey, and attended Bishop George Ahr High School (now known as St. Thomas Aquinas High School) in Edison, New Jersey. At Princeton, Chang was a computer science concentrator. An engaged member of the University community, Chang participated in the Conversation Partner Program with international graduate students, was an undergraduate fellow with the James Madison Program, and tutored the course “Computer Science: An Interdisciplinary Approach.” Chang also enjoyed running, Brazilian jiu jitsu and Ultimate Frisbee.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO