Dallas, TX

DFW Community Shoutout: Keeping Families Connected

By Tyler Manning
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Keeping Families Connected is a group that helps young people whose parents have been incarcerated.

They provide educational resources, mentoring and counseling services, but the best part, they actually take these kids to visit their parents on a luxury trip. And thanks to donors and fundraisers, children don’t have to pay a dime.

An official with Keeping Families Connected visited CW33 and spoke with host Jenny Anchondo about the organization.

For more information on the organization, visit keepingfamiliesconnected.org .

