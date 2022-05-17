ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Alan Shearer statue moved to new home at St James' Park

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statue of Newcastle United hero Alan Shearer has been moved inside the boundaries of St James' Park. The 10ft (3m) statue was put up in 2016 on Barrack Road outside the grounds of the stadium. A bid by the club's new owners to move it was approved...

www.bbc.com

