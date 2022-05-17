ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Modern Printed Lunch Bag

Food52
 2 days ago

If you need us, we’ll be planning a week’s worth of lunches—that’s how excited we are to tote these printed...

food52.com

Comments / 0

SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

I buy a $12 frozen item every time I visit Costco, but follow my cooking secret and no one will know it’s from a packet

THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Hostess Just Dropped Two Brand-New Products and One Is a Mocha-Flavored Coffee Cake

I think it’s safe to say that Hostess played a big part in a lot of our childhoods. I remember coming home from school, and there would always be some kind of Hostess-brand treat in the pantry. Ding Dongs, HoHos, Twinkies—you name it, we had it. But my favorite Hostess dessert was always the cupcakes. I loved the smooth chocolate frosting and the aesthetic of the loopy white icing.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Surprising Way Empty Egg Cartons Can Help When You're Grilling

Grilling season is the reason our summer taste buds shake off their hibernation and get ready for all the delicious dishes we throw on the warm grates to eat at backyard gatherings and celebrations. There's just something about those toasty days that makes them pair beautifully with recipes that are perfect for the grill. According to the NPD Group, looking at data from April 2020 to February 2021 shows that 14 million grills and smokers were sold in less than a year, and almost two-thirds were gas or charcoal grills. So clearly, the grilling bug has bitten a lot of people.
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Care worker who waits for supermarkets to throw away food reveals she's eaten for FREE for a month by raiding the bins for edible produce - including lamb chops, fruit and veg, bread and chocolates

A woman who was 'sickened' by the hundreds of pounds worth of fresh produce being wasted by supermarkets has claimed she has been able to spend an entire month eating for free by 'waiting around their bins'. 'Freegan' Jill Bennett, 62, from Northampton, East Midlands, claims she has been eating...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food52

Blue Linen Cloth Napkins (Set of 2)

Hand-sewn from 100% washed linen, these indigo blue napkins from Celina Mancurti are elegantly rustic, whether neatly pulled through a napkin ring or dotted with barbecue sauce. Throw them in the wash after every use; regular laundering only makes the fabric softer, more supple, and more long-lasting.
APPAREL
Thrillist

Baskin-Robbins New Flavor Evokes Breakfast in Bed

One classic Mother's Day tradition is giving mom breakfast in bed. And although Baskin-Robbins might not be able to give moms a balanced breakfast on their big day, the ice cream company is still trying to keep the tradition alive with the new Breakfast in Bed ice cream flavor. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
pethelpful.com

Bunny's Extreme Response to Not Getting Her Breakfast On Time Is Too Relatable

If there’s one thing our animals never miss, it’s meal times. You can pretty much guarantee that when it comes time for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, your pet will be there. Blueberry the bunny is admittedly a big fan of eating, but the hilarious lengths that Blueberry will go to for a good meal is leaving commenters on TikTok stunned.
ANIMALS
Food52

VIETRI Lastra Melamine Serveware

If the sun’s out and temps are up, you can bet we’ll be heading outdoors with this serveware in hand. While they may look and feel like white ceramic dishes, they’re actually made of oh-so durable, heavyweight melamine. (No, really, they are.) They’re chip resistant and dishwasher safe, and they’ll pair right up with spreads of all walks. The large serving bowl is your go-to for salads, while the oval platter’s a shoo-in for appetizers and veg. As for the 3-part server? Let’s just say you’ll never have to decide between salsa, guac, and garlic dip ever again.
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

Shoppers Are Ditching Their Chip Clips for This Gadget That Tightly Seals Snack Bags—and You Can Get 2 for $15

Maintaining the freshness of chips, crackers, and cereal after opening them can be more difficult than it seems. Even if you have a kitchen drawer full of rubber bands and chip clips, they don't provide an airtight seal needed to keep dried goods from getting stale. And while food storage containers are handy solutions to keep pantry items fresh and streamline your cabinet, they're often expensive, with some costing $25 apiece. If you're looking for a way to safely seal snacks without investing in expensive food storage systems, consider this editor-approved mini bag sealer that quickly seals food stored in plastic bags.
SHOPPING

