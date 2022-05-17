Modern Printed Lunch Bag

If the sun’s out and temps are up, you can bet we’ll be heading outdoors with this serveware in hand. While they may look and feel like white ceramic dishes, they’re actually made of oh-so durable, heavyweight melamine. (No, really, they are.) They’re chip resistant and dishwasher safe, and they’ll pair right up with spreads of all walks. The large serving bowl is your go-to for salads, while the oval platter’s a shoo-in for appetizers and veg. As for the 3-part server? Let’s just say you’ll never have to decide between salsa, guac, and garlic dip ever again.
