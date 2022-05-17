‘Amazin’ But True’ Podcast Episode 104: Paul Sewald’s comments not sitting well

Getty Images

What a strange world we are living in where Paul Sewald is now a top 2022 villain of the Mets.

After being flat-out atrocious in a Mets uniform, Sewald has pitched well in his two seasons with the Mariners after the Mets “gave up on” him, as he put it. Well, Sewald had the last laugh for a day as his Mariners took two of three, handing the Mets their first series loss of the year.

To talk about the series loss, the big four-game set with the Cardinals ahead and everything else going on in Mets land, we bring you a new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast with Nelson Figueroa and me.

FIRST SERIES LOSS: Mets showed some fight Sunday against the Mariners, but a frustrating way to lose. Pete Alonso swung at a few pitches way outside, where he would have walked to tie the game. Starling Marte swung at an 0-2 pitch in the dirt. Mets should have better plate discipline, especially given that scenario.

PAUL SEWALD'S COMMENTS/ACTIONS: Paul Sewald was flat-out terrible for the Mets. Him saying the Mets gave up on him is absurd. He just stunk. It's crazy that he has now become a villain after his comments and then his "I can't hear you" move he did after a scoreless eighth inning Sunday. Figgie looks back at the time in 2010 when he came back to face the Mets after they let him go prior to that season and feeling he had something to prove to the team.

WINKER'S LOVE/HATE RELATIONSHIP: Jesse Winker had some nice things to say about Mets fans after the weekend series. He had some big hits against the Mets, but loves the back and forth with the fan base. Could he be a future Met?

MAZEIKA MAGIC/INJURIES: Patrick Mazeika with more Mazeika magic after his clutch go-ahead home run Saturday. James McCann out until mid-June . Tylor Megill out now for at least a few weeks. Jacob deGrom is still at least a month away. Big spot now for David Peterson in the rotation. Mets are going to need to add a bullpen arm. They also may need to add a catcher and a bat. Could the Mets make a move for J.D. Martinez?

METS-CARDINALS/TEAM BONDING: Should be a fun four-game series this week at Citi Field after what happened in St. Louis. Will there be any pitches thrown at each other? Some of the Mets in a suite at the Rangers game and out together after the game. We are seeing some nice team bonding going on with a roster that seems to get along well.

NELSON FIGUEROA SPANISH ACADEMY: I reveal to Figgie my ridiculous new home run crunch t-shirt and shorts. He then teaches me how to say "home run crunch," "I can't hear you" and "taunting" in Spanish.

I reveal to Figgie my ridiculous new home run crunch t-shirt and shorts. He then teaches me how to say “home run crunch,” “I can’t hear you” and “taunting” in Spanish. OLD TIMERS’ DAY: We close the pod talking about Pedro Martinez being added to the Mets Old Timers’ Day roster along with the likely addition of Wally Backman. Should the Mets give Lenny Dykstra a call to play in the game?

