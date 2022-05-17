ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WH decries ‘replacement theory’ as Biden visits site of Buffalo massacre

By Callie Patteson, Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uWkg_0fgzYAzh00

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday blasted unnamed public figures for pushing the racist so-called “replacement theory,” saying they “should be ashamed of themselves.”

For a second consecutive day, Jean-Pierre refused to name names when reporters on Air Force One asked if anyone specific may have inspired the mass murder of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday by suspected white supremacist Payton Gendron, 18.

“The people who spread this filth know who they are and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Jean-Pierre said. “But I’m not going to give them or their noxious ideas they’re pushing the attention that they desperately want.”

Of the 13 people in total who were shot, 11 were black and Gendron outlined his bigoted views in a 180-page manifesto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8Gll_0fgzYAzh00
President Biden traveled to the site of the shooting Tuesday morning.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043EUS_0fgzYAzh00
President Biden had already called out the “poisonous, false, hateful ideology” as well as domestic terrorism in statements over the weekend.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Biden traveled to the site of the shooting Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the victims, with he and first lady Jill Biden laying flowers outside the supermarket where the massacre took place.

Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden had already called out the “poisonous, false, hateful ideology” as well as domestic terrorism in statements over the weekend.

“Every leader should condemn that hate and certainly not echo it. We’re going to focus on what unites us as Americans, that’s going to be what we’re focusing on,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBldo_0fgzYAzh00
The victims killed during the Buffalo mass shooting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XpKW_0fgzYAzh00
Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.
Erie County District Attorney's Office via AP

When pressed about whether the president will call out any Republicans by name, the press secretary responded: “I’m not going to give them a platform.”

“We’re going to make our case directly to the people. We have a vision for this country: one where we combat racism and violence. We denounce white racism and domestic terror. We hope you all will join us in denouncing hate and racism, as well as the conspiracy theories that run rampant online.”

The “great replacement” theory is a claim that white Americans are being intentionally “replaced” by other races through mass immigration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMhwe_0fgzYAzh00
A body lies covered in the parking lot of a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1HcD_0fgzYAzh00
An investigator works at the scene of a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Gendron’s lengthy manifesto included a broad range of bigoted remarks, including about Jews and black people — two groups present in America since colonial times.

Some commentators, especially on CNN and MSNBC, have sought to blame the attack on Republican leaders and Fox News host Tucker Carlson — pointing to their allegedly common thoughts on immigration. But other commentators disagree on the link, arguing that broader circulation of the shooter’s manifesto would show clear distinctions.

Earlier in the year, Facebook advertisements posted by upstate GOP New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign committee accused Democrats of seeking a “PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION” by giving amnesty to illegal immigrants, which they claimed would “create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fa2q1_0fgzYAzh00
President Biden embraces New York Gov. Kathy Hochul after disembarking Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, May 17, 2022.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjGI7_0fgzYAzh00
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the 10 people killed in a mass shooting.
REUTERS/Leah Millis

On Monday, Alex DeGrasse, a senior adviser to Stefanik’s campaign, insisted the congresswoman “has never advocated for any racist position or made a racist statement.”

The denial came just hours after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) accused House GOP leadership of having “enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism.”

Comments / 8

PIECEOFTHEPEACE
2d ago

How Ridiculous?? It’s About Mental Illness, lack of Red Flagging a person with Mental Ill so they can’t legally get a GUN . The Adults failed this Kid. The Police, the School, the Hospital his Parents and Now the President of the United States

Reply
6
Stormy Seas
1d ago

Like you have done all along, huh Biden. You are the Emperor of racial equality?

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Elise Stefanik
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Illegal Immigrants#Democrats#Election#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy