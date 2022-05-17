ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Dad gets drag queen makeover from influencer son: ‘He secretly liked it’

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A popular drag influencer from the UK has gone viral with a TikTok video showing him giving his father a full drag queen makeover.

Alex Ullah, 23, transformed his 54-year-old dad, Joe Ullah, with a “Euphoria”-inspired makeup look in the now-viral video.

“He was so shocked at his transformation at first, but I knew he secretly liked it,” Alex told Ark Media.

In the video, Joe sits in a chair stone-faced as his son completely alters his appearance.

He starts by blocking out his eyebrows and stubble, before applying glamorous makeup with added gems and sparkles.

The look took Alex, who has been a makeup artist for seven years, an hour and 15 minutes to complete, showcased in the 45-second TikTok video, which has 3.4 million views and 732,000 comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QS7W_0fgzY9CD00
A dad is seen getting transformed into a “Euphoria”-inspired drag queen by his son in a viral TikTok video.
@thechaneldior via ARK Media

“I was proud of how it turned out — it’s easier to do good makeup on someone who already has pretty features but when it’s an older man’s face, it’s much more hard to soften and make everything feminine!” Alex shared.

Fans were shocked by the transformation, but this wasn’t the first time Alex has turned Joe into an unrecognizable queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7W00_0fgzY9CD00
The TikTok video has 3.4 million views and 732,000 comments.
@thechaneldior via ARK Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3mMD_0fgzY9CD00
Alex has been a makeup artist for seven years and was inspired by the HBO Max series “Euphoria.”
@thechaneldior via ARK Media

“I put my dad in drag for the first time in 2020 and that video went viral, reaching over 3 million views, so I put him into drag again inspired by ‘Euphoria,’ as I’m obsessed with that show,” Alex said.

“He’s very supportive of my career and doing his makeup was such a good laugh. Everyone was so supportive, and they enjoyed the comedy of it all.”

Alex began performing drag in 2016 after practicing his impressive makeup skills and now performs as Chanel Dior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23I3wC_0fgzY9CD00
“It’s easier to do good makeup on someone who already has pretty features but when it’s an older man’s face, it’s much more hard to soften and make everything feminine,” Alex said of transforming his dad, Joe Ullah (above).
@thechaneldior via ARK Media

“Drag is such a transformative process where it changes everything about your original face and can create a whole new person, so when someone who has spent their life looking a certain way it’s a fun shock to see something fun and new,” Alex said.

Joe isn’t the only family member whom Alex has shocked with his makeup skills. Alex also shared a TikTok video transforming his 74-year-old grandpa “from Charlie to Charlotte.”

“I want to show others that drag can be a part of every culture and everyone can learn to have fun and explore the joy drag can bring!”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Drag Queen#Eyebrows#Dior#Ark Media#Tiktok Video#Thechaneldior#Ark Media Alex#Hbo
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy