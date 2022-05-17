ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Wing County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Crow Wing, Morrison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 10:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahnomen, Norman, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahnomen; Norman; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Climax, or 22 miles southeast of Grand Forks, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media reported semi trailer overturned near Reynolds due to very high winds. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ada, Fosston, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Erskine and Climax. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 109 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherburne, Stearns, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 08:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Carlton; Cass; Chisago; Crow Wing; Isanti; Itasca; Kanabec; Lake; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; St. Louis; Todd SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON CARLTON CASS CHISAGO CROW WING ISANTI ITASCA KANABEC LAKE MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE ST. LOUIS TODD
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Polk, Price by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT DOUGLAS IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy