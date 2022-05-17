Brandy Responds To Jack Harlow Not Recognizing Her Voice

Click here to read the full article.

Brandy has responded to Jack Harlow ’s viral interview where the Kentucky rapper could not identify her music. The Grammy Award-winning singer responded to a Brandy fan account that shared the clip, making all aware that her skills do the talking.

“I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats,” she tweeted. “And then sing is a*s to sleep.”

While the clap-back was heavy, the Full Moon vocalist made sure to remind fans of both hers and Harlow’s that the response was all in lighthearted fun.

“See, I can have a little fun too,” added the Vocal Bible in a follow-up tweet , decorated with red heart emojis. “Hehe…all love.”

Jack Harlow’s initial Hot 97 interview went viral when he could not name Brandy as the musician behind “Angel in Disguise.” It got even more confusing for the chart-topper after he was given the clue that the artist behind the song was Ray J ’s sister.

“Who’s Ray J’s sister?” Harlow asked. “Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody’s ever told me that in my life!”

Many did not take the unawareness lightly. Jack Harlow was criticized for being a white rapper, fully thriving in Hip-Hop without knowing the facts that are common knowledge in Black culture. His supporters cited him being only 24-years-old as the reasoning, not a lack of appreciation for Black talent.

India Arie chose to use the occurrence to criticize Jack Harlow for the latter.

“Just because you make Black music doesn’t mean you know Black culture. If U don’t know Brandy’s voice when you hear it … WHO EVEN ARE YOU?” the Grammy Award-winner asked on her Instagram story according to HipHopDX .

Beyond social media debates and defense of the “What’s Poppin'” rapper, he was supported by Diddy who brought him out on stage to perform his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, “First Class” during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards .