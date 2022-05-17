ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, MO

Darlington Man Arrested, Facing Five Felonies

northwestmoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, MO – A Darlington man racked up additional charges after being taken into custody on Monday. The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office reported they...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Kearney Man Arrested In Grundy County

A Kearney man was arrested by State Troopers in Grundy County Wednesday afternoon. At about 2:25 pm, Troopers arrested 60-year-old Eric W Longbrake on a Grundy County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation. Longbrake was taken to the Grundy County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Arrested In Sullivan County

Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. Tuesday at 1:55 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 59-year-old Clarence W Coursey of Humphreys for alleged DWI with alcohol – persistent offender, driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and no seatbelt. He was processed and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Trimble Man on Felony Drug Charge This Morning

Troopers report arresting a Trimble man on a felony drug charge early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old David R. Jamerson on a preliminary charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. Authorities took Jamerson to the Clay County Jail and ultimately released him...
TRIMBLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Mississippi Residents Arrested in Harrison County Wednesday

Two Diberville, Mississippi residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. Just before 2 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that they arrested 24-year-old Serena Bell and 25-year-old Joshua Walker both on accusatory charges of possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for marijauna, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gentry County, MO
City
Albany, MO
City
Darlington, MO
Gentry County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Missing Nodaway County Teen Located in Nebraska

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A 17-year old reported missing from Nodaway County has been located and returned home safe. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says the female left her parent’s home without parental consent. An investigation led authorities to believe she was in Falls City, Nebraska with a 35-year old male. Deputies worked with Nebraska authorities and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate the 17-year old and return her home. A criminal investigation is now underway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Police Report Includes Death And Stolen Truck

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to nearly 200 calls for service Sunday and Monday. Some of the calls include:. 07:27 a.m., Officers responded to a location on Bridge St. for an unresponsive male. The male was deceased at the time of arrival. The investigation is continuing. 07:43pm Officers responded to...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Formal charges filed for co-defendant in Warrensburg murder

WARRENSBURG, Mo –Formal charges have been filed for a co-defendant in the April 17th murder of a Warrensburg man. According to a probable cause statement from Johnson County Deputy Clerk Cindy Correa, 18-year-old Chevy Rashan Benton of Kansas City and 29-year-old Brandon L Nodine of Warrensburg broke into 47-year-old Clifford Heffele’s home on April 17th and shot him multiple times. Nodine has already been in court on those charges and Benton is due for his initial appearance at 1:30 this afternoon. Benton is charged with: three counts of 2nd degree murder, 5 counts of armed criminal action, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of 1st degree burglary, one count of 1st degree assault, and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. They are being held at the Johnson County Jail with no bond allowed.
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Bell
KCCI.com

Court documents detail David Boley’s arrest after multi-day search

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — The multi-day search forDavid Boley ended on Tuesday afternoon after the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant at the Centerville residence of Cristina Boley, the wife of David Boley. Court documents show it all started on Saturday. Boley tried to hide a stolen tractor...
CENTERVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Tuesday

A Kansas City, Kansas resident was stopped on Interstate 35 Tuesday night in Harrison County and accused of speeding as well as a lane violation. Twenty-five-year-old Francisco Antonio Buezo Rosa has been accused of speeding 112 miles an hour in a 70 mile an hour zone as well as alleged failure to drive in the right lane. The driver was taken to the law enforcement center in Bethany where troopers said he was “bondable.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

2 Kirksville teens arrested following string of weekend burglaries

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two teenagers have been arrested following a string of weekend burglaries in Kirksville. Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, two Kirksville police officers, who were on foot patrol in the downtown area, noticed suspicious subjects in the area of Marion and Franklin streets. While investigating, the...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Most Wanted

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department added three people to their most wanted list. 31-year-old Chase Jordan Fantazia of Chillicothe is wanted for an alleged Probation Violation on his original conviction for Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Bond set at $20,000. 36-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Sumner is wanted for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri man accused of holding, torturing woman for 2 days

LATHROP, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was recently released from prison has been charged with kidnapping and other felonies after he tortured a woman he met on a dating site for two days at his father’s home in northwestern Missouri. Television station WDAF reports that...
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Northwest Missouri Residents Injured in Andrew County Crash Tuesday

Two listening area residents suffered injuries in a Tuesday evening crash in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:25 Tuesday night on County Road 179, at County Road 177, as 21-year-old Rosendale resident Logan R. Hughes headed southbound. Troopers say Hughes failed to yield...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy