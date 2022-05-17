ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Panthers forward Mason Marchment unavailable for Game 1 vs. Lightning

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) gets knocked off his skates as he battles Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) along the boards during last year's playoffs. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

SUNRISE — Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette announced Tuesday morning that Panthers forward Mason Marchment is unavailable for Game 1 of the Round 2 series against the Lightning.

Marchment was absent with a lower-body injury for the last two games of the opening round against the Capitals, which ended in six games. Brunette said Marchment will probably move to a day-to-day designation throughout the rest of the series.

Marchment logged 47 points (29 assists) through 54 games this season and has one goal, 21 hits and nine shots on goal through his first four games of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Additionally, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Monday that All-Star center Brayden Point is “highly doubtful” for the series opener. Point missed the final two periods of Game 7 against Toronto after falling awkwardly into the boards.

This story will be updated.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

Nikita Kucherov leads Lightning to Game 1 win over Panthers

SUNRISE — With Brayden Point, the best player in the Lightning’s first-round playoff series win over Toronto, sidelined for Tuesday’s second-round opener against Florida, the Lightning needed someone else to push the pace. Enter Nikita Kucherov, who put the game on his stick in the second period...
Who in the world steps in front of a puck at 100 mph? Yeah, these guys

SUNRISE — The face, right? You’ve got to protect the face first. And then it’s easily breakable bones. The forearm, the knees, even the feet. Really, when it comes to blocking a frozen hockey puck whizzing at you at breakneck speed — and that’s not necessarily a euphemism — it’s best to go into turtle mode and pray it hits a protected body part.
Body found in garage of St. Petersburg home, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered in a garage Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers were sent to a home located at 3410 38th St. N. around 1:20 p.m. after authorities received a call about “a suspicious circumstance,” the agency said in a news release.
Alex Killorn look-a-likes invade Sunrise for Game 1

SUNRISE — It didn’t take Justin Wilson long to figure out how he and his group of friends should outfit themselves for Game 1 of the Lightning-Panthers series. A few weeks ago, the group decided they wanted to fly down to Sunrise and dress as one of their favorite players, Alex Killorn.
Abortion laws could affect care for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies

As the Supreme Court appears poised to return abortion regulation to the states, recent experience in Texas illustrates that medical care for miscarriages and dangerous ectopic pregnancies would also be threatened if restrictions become more widespread. One Texas law passed last year lists several medications as abortion-inducing drugs and largely...
Rays report: Drew Rasmussen on mound vs. Tigers

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen to the mound for Wednesday’s matinee series finale against the Tigers. Rasmussen has been pitching well, 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 3-0, 1.25 in his last four starts. The Tigers will start lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, whom the Rays know well from his time with the Red Sox.
