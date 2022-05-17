Panthers forward Mason Marchment unavailable for Game 1 vs. Lightning

Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) gets knocked off his skates as he battles Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) along the boards during last year's playoffs. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

SUNRISE — Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette announced Tuesday morning that Panthers forward Mason Marchment is unavailable for Game 1 of the Round 2 series against the Lightning.

Marchment was absent with a lower-body injury for the last two games of the opening round against the Capitals, which ended in six games. Brunette said Marchment will probably move to a day-to-day designation throughout the rest of the series.

Marchment logged 47 points (29 assists) through 54 games this season and has one goal, 21 hits and nine shots on goal through his first four games of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Additionally, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Monday that All-Star center Brayden Point is “highly doubtful” for the series opener. Point missed the final two periods of Game 7 against Toronto after falling awkwardly into the boards.

This story will be updated.

