Six people have been arrested on drug charges after US and Mexico authorities discovered a drug smuggling tunnel running between the two countries. US authorities on Monday announced that a drug smuggling tunnel — running about 1,744ft in length and 61ft deep — had been found on Friday.A haul of drugs containing 1,762lbs of cocaine, 165lbs of meth and 3.5plbs of heroin were seized in connection with the investigation, worth about $25m on the street.It was not clear how long the tunnel connecting the Mexican border city of Tijuana and San Diego, California, had been used by drug...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO