EL PASO, Texas - A 20-year-veteran of the El Paso Police Department was assaulted and threatened with a knife by a mother and son, according to El Paso Police. Investigators say it happened on May 9, just before 9:30 p.m., at the Resler and Escondido intersection in west El Paso. Police say Officer Delia Dyer The post Mon, son arrested; charged with assaulting off-duty El Paso police officer appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO