As a result of the investigation surrounding the shooting incident in Washington, NC on May 15, 2022, the Washington Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Markis Rasann Allen of Greenville. The arrest warrant is for one count of Attempted Murder. Anyone with information about the location of Markis Rasaan Allen should contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO