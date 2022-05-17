ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Representative Marshall Burt Seeks Re-election to House District 39

By press release
sweetwaternow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEETWATER COUNTY — Representative Marshall Burt announced his intention to seek re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River. “I am driven by a sense of service to my wife and children, to my country, and my community, and I am committed to bringing that dedication, once again,...

www.sweetwaternow.com

sweetwaternow.com

Robb Slaughter Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Commissioner

GREEN RIVER — Former Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter has announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission. Slaughter, the son of Dee and Elaine Slaughter, is a lifelong Sweetwater County resident and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Administration. Upon...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 20

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s been a week since Sweetwater County residents could begin filing for office and while a lot of elected positions have many candidates, others have none. Don’t worry though, there’s still time to file. Residents will have through Friday, May 27 to file...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Jana Fox (July 25, 1963 – May 17, 2022)

Jana Fox, 58, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family. She was a resident of Green River for 45 years and former resident of California. Jana died from a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 25, 1963 in Huntington Beach, California; the daughter of Herbert Hopkins and Wanda Robinson.
GREEN RIVER, WY
bigfoot99.com

Candidate Rex Rammell’s plan for Wyoming includes seizure of 30 million acres of federally managed land

Rex Rammell is no stranger to running for statewide elected office. Wikipedia describes the 61-year-old veterinarian as a “perennial candidate for public office in Idaho and Wyoming.” Rammell ran for Wyoming’s congressional seat in 2016, coming in seventh behind Liz Cheney. He ran for governor as a Constitutional Candidate in 2018. He’s running this year as a Republican.
WYOMING STATE
Rock Springs, WY
Government
wyo4news.com

Immediate Opening for a Wyoming Licensed Journeyman Electrician!

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation, and controls industry for the past 22 years and our services are in demand! We have work waiting for the right person. We know you’re looking for good pay and great benefits and Infinity Power and Controls offers a...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Passion And Mayhem — Scooters On Their Second Year In Wyoming Cities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Laramie County GOP Head Easily Survives Attempted Ouster

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a lot of talk from some detractors beforehand, Laramie County GOP Chairman Dani Olsen easily survived an attempt to push her out of her leadership position during a meeting of the county party Tuesday. Party members voted overwhelmingly against asking...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Why Does Wyoming Have An Abraham Lincoln Memorial?

On the drive from Cheyenne to Laramie, visitors to the Gem City of the Plains are often perplexed to discover the wise face of Abraham Lincoln peering down at them. Of course, Abe's presence is normal for us locals and goes unquestioned, but as I drove past him today, I couldn't help but wonder: why does Wyoming have an Abraham Lincoln monument? After all, Wyoming had yet to become a U.S. territory when Lincoln was President; he'd never visited Wyoming - the first President to visit was Grant in 1868, but I digress. As it turns out, the Lincoln Memorial Monument has an interesting history.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Public Health Office Invites Residents to Play Kindness Blackout Bingo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Public Health has started a Kindness project sponsored by local businesses to help the community recover and reconnect from the difficulties experienced the last the two years. “Sweetwater County is a place where neighbors help neighbors and the entire community rallies together to help...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Washington Square Building Could Become Home for Single Mothers

GREEN RIVER — On December 26, 2019, the Green River community nearly lost a historical landmark when the Washington Square building went up in flames. Now, two years and five months later, a future has been outlined for the building. Debra Moerke, a Casper resident, has announced her plans...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Theron J. Clark (March 25, 1944 – November 17, 2021)

Theron Clark, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021. Born March 25, 1944, in Vernal, UT, he was the oldest son of Iseral “Jay” and Lola Clark. Theron grew up in Utah, mostly around Lapoint in the Uintah Basin. He left school at an early age and began working odd jobs most of which included being a cowboy and herding sheep. He always said that was what made him want to drive trucks for a living, because he hated riding a horse. Theron had a love affair with machines from early on, and that carried with him throughout his life. He talked often of his 1963 Chevy Impala with a 409 and how he could get between Roosevelt and Vernal in no time in that car. It was in that car that he courted his sweetheart, Ronda Simmons. They were married on July 15th, 1965 and were together until her passing in July 2021. As newlyweds they made their way around the west following work. They started out in Heartline Washington, they made their way to Gillette Wyoming and then moved around for several years before settling in Rock Springs Wyoming for about 16 years and then they moved to Roosevelt Utah until 2002.
VERNAL, UT
pinedaleroundup.com

Sweetwater pair guilty of poaching in Sublette County

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Two Sweetwater County residents lost their hunting and fishing privileges in Wyoming and were ordered to pay fines close to $15,000 after they were convicted of multiple poaching violations in Sublette County. According to SweetwaterNow, Justin Chewning and Steven Macy committed numerous wildlife violations from 2019...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Eastern Wyoming Paleoindian site confirmed as Americas’ oldest mine

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Archaeological excavations led by Wyoming’s state archaeologist and involving University of Wyoming researchers have confirmed that an ancient mine in eastern Wyoming was used by humans to produce red ocher starting nearly 13,000 years ago. That makes the Powars II site at Sunrise in...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Hit Hard By National Garbage Truck Driver Shortage

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even though a shortage of garbage truck operators has drivers for Cheyenne’s Public Works Department struggling to make up for the lack of workers, longtime driver Carl Munoz keeps a good attitude about things. Munoz has been working in the...
CHEYENNE, WY

