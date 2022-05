PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has become a tradition for candidates and politicos in Philadelphia to have lunch on Election Day at one of two city hotspots. One of those Election Day lunch hotspots is Relish over in East Mount Airy. The other is Famous 4th Street Deli in South Philly. On Tuesday, we learned why so many involved in city and state politics make sure to see and be seen at every primary and general election. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 The platters at 4th Street Deli are known to be as supersized as the big names of so many officials who...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO