Vote for The State’s Midlands high school boys and girls soccer players of the year

It’s time to vote for The State’s girls and boys soccer players of the year for Midlands-area high schools. Voting ends at noon Sunday, and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page . The State newspaper’s all-area soccer teams will be released next week

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Girls soccer nominees

▪ Alana Colbert, River Bluff: In 19 games played, the junior set school records in goals and assists. She tallied 63 points, 25 goals and 13 assists. Colbert was Region 5-5A Player of the Year and an all-state selection.

▪ Peyton Henderson, Chapin: The junior goalkeeper was selected All-State after allowing nine goals in 19 games played. She has signed with the Everton U21 team in England.

▪ Karla Gordon, Gray Collegiate: The senior midfielder scored 56 points on 24 goals and eight assists. She is a Clash of the Carolinas All-Star, all-state selection and was named the Region 3-2A Player of the Year.

▪ Logan Kitts, Lexington: The senior all-state and Clash of the Carolinas selection finished with 21 goals and five assists on the season.

▪ Dantzler Long, Mid-Carolina: The senior midfielder tallied 60 points, 20 goals and 20 assists. She was named the Region 4-3A Player of the Year.

▪ Kimberly Neely, Brookland-Cayce : All-state selection tallied 40 goals and had 27 assists this season for the Bearcats.

▪ Delaney Minor, A.C. Flora: The junior all-state selection only played in 16 games but scored 20 goals and had six assists for 46 points on the season.

▪ Kinlee Mozley, Gilbert: The sophomore went over 100 points on the season with 38 goals and 26 assists. She is a member of the Class 3A All-State team.

▪ Briana Pinasco, Hammond: The junior captain is committed to South Carolina. She had 42 points — 18 goals and six assists in leading Hammond to a state runner-up finish. She was Co-Region Player of the year.

▪ Mia Robinson, Camden: The sophomore scored 88 points with 33 goals and 22 assists in being named All-State and Region 6-3A Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.

Boys soccer nominees

▪ Sammy Carmona, Mid-Carolina: Junior had a school-record 41 goals in 17 games and was an all-state selection.

▪ Connor Flynn, Cardinal Newman: Defender was Co-Region Player of Year in helping the Cardinals to a second straight SCISA 3A championship.

▪ Carson Graves, Chapin: Junior all-state selection led team with 15 goals and 16 assists for the Eagles, which played for Class 5A state championship.

▪ Kenny Kwizera, Lexington: Junior was all-state selection and Region 5-5A Player of the Year. He finished with 22 goals and 13 assists.

▪ Eduardo Moisa Membreno, Brookland-Cayce: Senior was all-state selection and became B-C’s all-time leading goal scorer. He finished the season with 57 goals and 18 assists.

▪ Jackson Price, AC Flora: The 2021 S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year was all-state and Clash of Carolinas all-star selection. He had 32 goals and 13 assists this season.

▪ Thomas Roberts, Spring Valley: Region 4-5A Player of the Year was Vikings’ leader in goals and assists. He also was all-state and Clash of Carolinas selection.

▪ Terry Watson, Blythewood: Clemson signee and senior defender was an all-state selection. He had four goals and four assists this season.

▪ Carlos Vasquez, Gray Collegiate: Sophomore forward was Region 3-2A Player of Year and all-state selection. He finished with 22 goals and nine assists this season.