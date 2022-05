Predator 2 revealed that the alien hunters had been coming to Earth for a long time — perhaps longer than we initially suspected. This summer, the Hulu original movie Prey is opening up a previously unknown chapter in Predator history. Three hundred years ago, the Comanche Nation went up against a threat they couldn’t comprehend. And if you hoped that the Predators would take it easy on the Comanche because of their primitive weapons, then think again. In the first teaser trailer, the Predator is more than happy to unleash its futuristic arsenal on an unsuspecting warrior.

