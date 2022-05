The Rising of the Shield Hero will be kicking off the final arc for its second season run with its next new episode, and is setting the stage for its debut with an important new addition to the cast! The second season of the highly anticipated return has officially crossed over its halfway point, and with it had ended the first major arc as Naofumi and his party were successfully able to take down the Spirit Tortoise. Unfortunately, it was revealed that a hero from another world was behind this attack in the first place and now Naofumi will be heading to their world to continue the fight.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO