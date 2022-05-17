What’s behind long lines at CLT airport? ‘Perfect storm’ of guns and weather, TSA says

Travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning were greeted by long waits and security checkpoint lines spanning across the airport lobby.

A number of issues collided that may have caused the traveler traffic jam, TSA spokesman Mark Howell told The Charlotte Observer Tuesday.

“It was a bit of a perfect storm,” he said.

Did you know TSA prohibits these innocent items from being in your carry-on bag?

Weather-related cancellations on Monday pushed some travelers to Tuesday morning flights, running into typical traffic at the airport, he said.

Plus, two firearms were found at separate security checkpoints Tuesday morning, Howell said.

Airport travelers were quick to turn to social media to share their complaints on Tuesday.

“Charlotte Airport is a madhouse,” one traveler posted on Twitter. “Get there early.”

Travelers at the Charlotte airport complained of long lines and wait times at security checkpoints on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Courtesy of Nate Ryan

According to the airport’s security wait time tool, the longest lines were at Checkpoints A and E just before noon. Those lines had wait times of up to 44 minutes.

Checkpoints B and D had wait times of 10 to 20 minutes at that time, according to the tool. Checkpoint C was closed.

TSA Pre-Check lines at Checkpoints B and D had wait times of up to 20 minutes, according to the airport.

Another Charlotte airport traveler posted complaints and a warning on Twitter: “CLT airport is a mess right now. If you’re flying today come 2-3+ hours early (because) the lines are insane and no one knows what’s going on.”

How to avoid lines

Long lines at the Charlotte airport have previously set off online complaints as passengers have returned to air travel in crowds following the heights of the coronavirus pandemic — especially during the summer months.

Last June, many people complained on Twitter, including NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins , who tweeted: “Congrats to @CLTAirport for the single biggest TSA checkpoint disaster I’ve ever seen this morning.”

But TSA officials have previously told The Charlotte Observer there are a few things travelers can do to lessen the impact of crowds at CLT.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: What happens if you bring a gun to CLT airport?

Travelers should always arrive at least two hours before the flight’s scheduled departure time, TSA spokesman Mark Howell told the Observer last year.

And the airport has online tools passengers can take advantage of, including the online security checkpoint wait times tool and an online parking tool.

Plus, checking a bag can save time at security checkpoints, Howell said. And passengers should always make sure to double-check their carry-on bags for prohibited items before heading to the airport.

READ MORE: Police say NC congressman Cawthorn had loaded gun at airport

TSA agents found a record 106 guns at CLT security checkpoints last year, nearly double the previous year’s total of 55.

And TSA agents also confiscated a number of more unusual items at security checkpoints last year, including a stun gun disguised as a cell phone, a cane with a screw-off top concealing a knife and a knife disguised as a children’s comb.