ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

What’s behind long lines at CLT airport? ‘Perfect storm’ of guns and weather, TSA says

By Hannah Smoot
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning were greeted by long waits and security checkpoint lines spanning across the airport lobby.

A number of issues collided that may have caused the traveler traffic jam, TSA spokesman Mark Howell told The Charlotte Observer Tuesday.

“It was a bit of a perfect storm,” he said.

Did you know TSA prohibits these innocent items from being in your carry-on bag?

Weather-related cancellations on Monday pushed some travelers to Tuesday morning flights, running into typical traffic at the airport, he said.

Plus, two firearms were found at separate security checkpoints Tuesday morning, Howell said.

Airport travelers were quick to turn to social media to share their complaints on Tuesday.

“Charlotte Airport is a madhouse,” one traveler posted on Twitter. “Get there early.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFj9o_0fgzV2Tz00
Travelers at the Charlotte airport complained of long lines and wait times at security checkpoints on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Courtesy of Nate Ryan

According to the airport’s security wait time tool, the longest lines were at Checkpoints A and E just before noon. Those lines had wait times of up to 44 minutes.

Checkpoints B and D had wait times of 10 to 20 minutes at that time, according to the tool. Checkpoint C was closed.

TSA Pre-Check lines at Checkpoints B and D had wait times of up to 20 minutes, according to the airport.

Another Charlotte airport traveler posted complaints and a warning on Twitter: “CLT airport is a mess right now. If you’re flying today come 2-3+ hours early (because) the lines are insane and no one knows what’s going on.”

How to avoid lines

Long lines at the Charlotte airport have previously set off online complaints as passengers have returned to air travel in crowds following the heights of the coronavirus pandemic — especially during the summer months.

Last June, many people complained on Twitter, including NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins , who tweeted: “Congrats to @CLTAirport for the single biggest TSA checkpoint disaster I’ve ever seen this morning.”

But TSA officials have previously told The Charlotte Observer there are a few things travelers can do to lessen the impact of crowds at CLT.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: What happens if you bring a gun to CLT airport?

Travelers should always arrive at least two hours before the flight’s scheduled departure time, TSA spokesman Mark Howell told the Observer last year.

And the airport has online tools passengers can take advantage of, including the online security checkpoint wait times tool and an online parking tool.

Plus, checking a bag can save time at security checkpoints, Howell said. And passengers should always make sure to double-check their carry-on bags for prohibited items before heading to the airport.

READ MORE: Police say NC congressman Cawthorn had loaded gun at airport

TSA agents found a record 106 guns at CLT security checkpoints last year, nearly double the previous year’s total of 55.

And TSA agents also confiscated a number of more unusual items at security checkpoints last year, including a stun gun disguised as a cell phone, a cane with a screw-off top concealing a knife and a knife disguised as a children’s comb.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
WCNC

Drivers urged to be mindful of geese in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — Drivers are being asked to be mindful of a family of geese that appears to have made a home near a Belmont road. In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, the Belmont Police Department said the geese seem to have their nest set up near Wilkinson Boulevard, near the bridge over the Catawba River. The geese have been spotted crossing the road at the bridge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Long Lines#Tsa#Guns#The Charlotte Observer#Twitter
kiss951.com

Farmers Markets To Check Out Around Charlotte

One thing I love to do in the summertime on weekends, is hit up some local farmer’s markets. The food is not only local, but it also tastes so much better!. Last weekend, we went to the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market and got all the goodies to make BLT sandwiches.. When I tell you it was one of the best BLT’s I’ve ever had, I’m not lying!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Business owner says more than $100K in checks stolen, then forged and deposited

CHARLOTTE — A local business owner told Channel 9 she had checks worth thousands of dollars stolen, and then forged and deposited. She said it happened to her shortly after she mailed those 40 checks at a post office in Steele Creek. She said she went inside the post office at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and by 9 a.m. the following day, she said someone had manipulated the checks and tried to cash them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
NASCAR
qcitymetro.com

A new Black-owned tequila and cognac brand is now available in Charlotte

Clarence Boston, a former Charlotte resident and Atlanta-based entrepreneur, has released five new spirits: Noire Cognac H.D. Age, Noire Cognac VS, Noire Cognac N.O., Carreta De Oro Blanco Tequila and Carreta De Oro Blanco Reposado Tequila. Boston, the part-owner of Firehouse Bar & Lounge in uptown and Recess Charlotte in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
493
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy