Ask a Stoner: How Much Weed Can I Buy With $400?

Dear Stoner: If Colorado wants to make that good weed money again, then align the buying and possession limits! The state limit is now 2 ounces. Dear Poppy Jern: The recreational cannabis possession limit was recently increased to 2 ounces, but state regulators have repeatedly shot down the idea of changing the daily dispensary sales limit from 1 to 2 ounces. The same year the possession limit was increased, Colorado enacted a law limiting medical marijuana sales, so lawmakers don’t appear to be worried about losing that “good” weed money, anyway. They saw it coming.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO