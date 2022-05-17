ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ask a Stoner: How Much Weed Can I Buy With $400?

By Herbert Fuego
Westword
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Stoner: We’re still getting that $400 from Polis this summer, right? How much weed can I buy at the dispensary for $400?. Dear Bane: You might get more money than you’re anticipating. The original plan...

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Why Hasn't Colorado Raised the Marijuana Purchasing Limit Yet?

Dear Stoner: If Colorado wants to make that good weed money again, then align the buying and possession limits! The state limit is now 2 ounces. Dear Poppy Jern: The recreational cannabis possession limit was recently increased to 2 ounces, but state regulators have repeatedly shot down the idea of changing the daily dispensary sales limit from 1 to 2 ounces. The same year the possession limit was increased, Colorado enacted a law limiting medical marijuana sales, so lawmakers don’t appear to be worried about losing that “good” weed money, anyway. They saw it coming.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Judge Vacates $100 Million Decision in Marijuana Ownership Battle

Two partners in one of Colorado's largest dispensary chains just took a major hit in an internal ownership battle. Native Roots co-founders Josh Ginsberg and Rhett Jordan first sued co-owner Peter Knobel in 2017 over an alleged breach of their operating agreement. After nearly four years of court hearings and legal dealings, an arbitrator awarded Ginsberg and Jordan just over $100 million with interest, but that award was recently tossed out by Denver District Court.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado Film Screens at Cannes…Finally

The year 2020 was remarkable for a lot of reasons, and most aren't worth celebrating. But there's at least one exception: Denver filmmakers Rob Shearer and Amanda Blaurock's short film, My Father’s House, winning the Cannes Film Festival's Jury Award for Best Documentary. Two years and one pandemic later, the short will finally screen at the Cannes American Pavilion on May 22.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado Stores and More Don't Have to Report COVID Outbreaks Anymore

Over the past month, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's weekly updates regarding COVID-19 outbreaks in the state have included a growing number of new entries, from twenty on April 27 to 57 on May 11, the most recent weekly report. But the tally would be much higher if the CDPHE hadn't changed its rules for reporting spread of the virus.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westword

Why Colorado Tokers Love Gator Breath

When I was growing up, all of my sports allegiances came from family trees or local ties except for Florida teams. This odd affinity had nothing to do with the state itself. I was inspired by the mascots. Naming a team after dolphins, marlins or jaguars is an easy way to get kids interested, and my favorite was the Florida Gators.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Predicted New Colorado COVID Surge Is Building

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a new modeling study from the Colorado School of Public Health and several other agencies showing that "COVID-19 transmission is on a relatively slow upward trend as indicated by percent positivity, wastewater concentration and hospitalizations," with admissions at medical facilities here expected to hit 500 or higher by the middle of June.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

The Last Resort: Lincoln Hills Has a Colorful Past and an Invitation-Only Future

William Pitts, the son of a slave master and an enslaved woman, came to Colorado from Missouri in 1919 to be close to his son, who'd been injured fighting the war in Europe and was being treated at Fitzsimons Army Medical Hospital. Although his son succumbed to his injuries, Pitts wound up creating a lasting family legacy here.
DENVER, CO

