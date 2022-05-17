This Nike Dunk High Gives Off Major Lakers Vibes: Photos

In addition to double-tapping on Instagram images criticizing Kendrick Lamar, Aubrey “Drake” Graham has been busy with his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra partnership. Recently, the 1990s basketball footwear-inspired silhouette appeared in an all-over purple ensemble that keeps things more-or-less aligned with the model’s two debut colorways. Clean, perforated leather panels across the entirety of the upper, as well as the Air Max and G-TEK-assisted sole units underfoot, indulge in slightly-varied shades of the aforementioned regal tone. Other propositions, including the Zoom Flight 95-informed shoe Drake teased courtside, deliver more “personality” given their color-blocking and patterns, but the purple Hot Step Air Terra abandons any complex arrangement in favor of a straightforward one. The newly-surfaced collaboration between the October’s Very Own-frontman and Swoosh suggests the oft-ridiculed sneaker design will emerge in handfuls of colors from the rainbow throughout its lifecycle. Only time will show.
