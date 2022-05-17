This Nike Dunk High Gives Off Major Lakers Vibes: Photos

Bronny James Jr. is going into his last season of high school basketball this Fall. From there, he will be recruited to an NCAA team in 2023 and after just one season, he is expected to go pro. Some scouts have said that Bronny is a lock to be drafted in the second round, however, he has plenty of room to grow and improve his draft stock. While some might say it is premature to even talk about Bronny's NBA hopes, there is no doubt that his father LeBron is going to make sure he gets there.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO