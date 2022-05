(Pictured Brennan Bakken) Albert Lea jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and never looked back in a 9-0 win over Austin on Thursday at Riverland in Austin. Part of the 4 run 2nd, was a 2 run homer by Brennan Bakken,his first career varsity homerun. Bakken went 4 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 2 RBIs. 5 other Tigers had one hit to lead the offense. Jack Skinness pitched a complete game shutout allowing 0 runs off of 6 hits, struck out 7 and walked 0. Tigers improve to 6-8 on the season, and finish the regular season with 3 home games. Saturday against Marshall, Monday against Winona and Tuesday against Owatonna (Game on KATE Radio)

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO