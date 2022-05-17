ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County man arrested; tied to multiple overdoses

By Briana Brownlee
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tE7Fl_0fgzUXce00

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Department arrested 43-year-old Ryan James Gros on various drug charges.

CCSO deputies went to a home on the 11200 block of Pendleton Ave. early Tuesday morning to issue a search warrant, which led to the arrest.

“When my deputies are knocking on your door with a search warrant, it’s already too late. I would much rather help someone through my Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative than bring them to jail, but that isn’t up to me; it’s up to the individual to make the choice. Until they do ask for help, we’re going to keep busting the dealers and users in Charlotte County.” CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a press release.

According to CCSO, the department started the investigation because of multiple overdoses at the residence.

“First when I got up, I was wondering what was going on and then I knew, and then I was like thank God they did something," said George Grossman.

Grossman has lived in the neighborhood for 14-years. He says that the drug bust was concerning because his normally quiet neighborhood has had a lot of children in the area.

“You know, that’s just blatant disrespect for the neighborhood,” Grossman said.

One neighbor who did not want to give her name said she was shocked to wake up to see so many police in the area Tuesday morning.

"It was like 7:15 when I woke up and came out," the neighbor said. "That has never ever happened around here, and I’ve been here for about two and a half years.”

Nationally, the CDC reported that there has been an uptick in drug overdoses from 2020 to 2021 nationwide. A spokesman with CCSO said no one with the department could go on camera. However, he was able to provide stats that show if Charlotte County is following the trend. According to stats provided by Sheriff Deputies, the county saw a 41 percent increase in overdoses from 2020 to 2021.

"The first four months of 2022 are heartening. So far, we are down 72% when comparing the first four months of 2022 to the same period in 2021," stated Chris Hall, Community Affairs specialist with CCSO. "However, as we all remember, the first four months of 2020 is almost all "pre COVID". Charlotte County is still higher in the first four months of 2022 than we were in the first four months of 2020."

When searching the home, deputies found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and the prescription drug Trazadone.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Gros is additionally facing felony charges for habitual driving with a license suspended or revoked and was sent to jail.

Comments / 2

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies searching for armed Lehigh Acres robbery suspects

Three Lehigh Acres robbery suspects are on the run. According to the police report, one of the suspects had a clear imprint of a handgun in his shorts while another displaced a short-barrel-style rifle. The person living at the home that was robbed told deputies the juveniles accused someone at...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff issues phone scam alert

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a phone scam alert for residents. Detectives are investigating recent reports of scams involving people pretending to be members of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, while telling people they must pay fines or face jail time. The calls have reportedly appeared on Caller IDs as (941) 747-3011 – the actual MCSO non-emergency line.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC 2

Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CCSO

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies from North Naples, Golden Gate and East Naples Patrol districts worked together along with Aviation, Drone and K-9 units Tuesday night to arrest a pair of thieves who were caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a truck. The men identified as 40-year old...
NAPLES, FL
iheart.com

Man who smashed coin machine in guerrilla mask arrested

ENGLEWOOD, FL. — Police have arrested a man who was filmed wearing an ape mask while smashing a coin machine with a sledge hammer at a South Florida laundromat. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect and his accomplice, identified by police as Michael Rowe and Taylor Farrell, breaking into the coin machine at an Englewood laundromat on May 8th.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Ccso Sheriff
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; May 18

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on camera in armed robbery at Palmona Park arcade

Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on camera during the Sunday armed robbery of an arcade in Palmona Park. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the picture committed an armed business robbery at Vegas Knights Arcade, located at 13971 N. Cleveland Ave., around 11 p.m. The suspect was armed with a black firearm and demanded money out of the cash register. He left the scene with an unknown amount of cash and a purse with several items inside.
LEE COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 282 near Hatfield in reference to a break-in. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 375 E near Mena in reference to a trespasser. May 10, 2022. Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a violation of an order...
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy