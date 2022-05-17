ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine crisis threatens climate goal if coal returns, MSCI says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X13zO_0fgzRnpb00

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The world faces a dangerous increase in emissions that cause climate change due to the war in Ukraine if Russian gas is replaced with coal, global equity index giant MSCI warned in a report on Tuesday.

In the most extreme scenario, 800 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent could be released in just a year if Europe were to replace all Russian gas imports with coal.

That could jeopardise efforts to limit global warming to within 2 degrees Celsius.

"A 'bump' in emissions today means either exceeding that limit or having to cut emissions faster and more sharply tomorrow," MSCI wrote in a report on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on green investing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Es6cn_0fgzRnpb00
The costs of two future emissions pathways

Russia is a major supplier of gas, oil and coal to the European Union. Its invasion of Ukraine and the bloc's sanctions on Moscow have caused a sharp spike in prices.

This prompted some countries to call for a relaxation of EU plans to phase out use of coal, but European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday the EU would not be swayed from its goal of moving away from fossil fuels. L5N2X934X

Sticking to the EU's climate-friendly policies from before the war, MSCI warned, would require commitment to politically tricky measures like more financing of renewables, cutting energy consumption and restarting nuclear plants.

If investors cannot influence a rapid diversion of energy profits toward renewables, governments must step in, MSCI added.

"They can influence where windfall profits of energy companies are reinvested ... Without a purposeful plan for reinvestment, governments may step in to tax the windfall profits to finance renewables."

Reporting by Noah Browning Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valdis Dombrovskis
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Climate Change#Russian#The European Union#European Commission#L5n2x934x
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Reuters

Using Russian assets in Ukraine would be a mistake

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western powers have frozen about $300 billion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves. Rebuilding Ukraine after the war could cost at least as much. So the idea that the United States and Europe should confiscate the assets and use them to help finance the gigantic task has a symmetrical financial appeal. It would also provide moral comfort by making the country responsible for the destruction pay for the reconstruction. But it would also be the wrong way to hold Russia to account.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy