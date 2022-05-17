Riverdale Park’s Riviera Tapas Bar to Move Across the Street

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.

