Riverdale Park, MD

Riverdale Park’s Riviera Tapas Bar to Move Across the Street

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverdale Park’s popular Spanish-Mexican fusion restaurant Riviera Tapas Bar will be moving across the street. Co-owner Patricia Martinez told the Hyattsville Wire that the restaurant will take over the corner spot vacated by Banana Blossom Bistro, which closed...

Washingtonian.com

First Look: Sandlot Anacostia Opens Soon With Go-Go and Good Eats

Ian Callender stood in the middle of a rubble-strewn lot in Southeast DC, surveying what will be his biggest project yet: Sandlot Anacostia. Tall, soft-spoken, and dressed in a limited-edition North Face jacket and Jordan 4 Retro Raptor sneakers, Callender gazed at the Suitland Parkway traffic snaking past the dirt lot around him. “We’re Phase Zero here,” he said. That much was obvious.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack to open in June in Silver Spring

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is targeting next month for an opening at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a manager at the Virginia location. The Silver Spring location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” according to John Tang, the manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va. He did not have additional details.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Soulfull Cafe celebrates grand reopening in Rockville (Photos)

a coffee shop at 50 Monroe Place in Rockville, celebrated a grand reopening this past Saturday. The shop, which is committed to hiring employees of all abilities, is located in the ground floor of Main Street, an inclusive residential development. Soulfull Cafe offers a full menu of hot and cold sandwiches, salads, coffee beverages, smoothies, fresh juices, desserts and baked goods. Hours of operation are Monday - Thursday 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM, and Friday 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Washingtonian.com

An American Fry Joint With Chicken and Beer Buckets Flies Into Downtown DC

“Fried chicken is the conduit for fun and happiness.” That’s according to Casey Patten, and the idea behind Little Chicken, a new fry joint and backyard-style bar opening in downtown DC on Friday, May 20. Patten, who founded the original Taylor Gourmet hoagie shops and owns Wharf sub destination Grazie Grazie, teamed up with chefs Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan of Caribbean spot Bammy’s for the casual, all-day venture at Midtown Center. On tap: crispy chicken and buckets, jug-size frozen drinks, swing chairs, “old people shuffleboard” (i.e. the standup kind), and all the homemade pie you can eat.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“all the missing shopping carts”

Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Steak and seafood spot opens in Old Town Fairfax

A new steak and seafood spot opened its doors this month in Old Town Fairfax. Draper’s Steak & Seafood opened at 3936 Old Lee Highway last Wednesday (May 11). The Fairfax City Economic Development Authority lauded the business when they officially opened after a soft opening a week earlier.
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

A sharp-toothed rodent could help save the Chesapeake Bay

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Eight years ago, federal, state, and local officials across our region set some lofty goals to restore the Chesapeake Bay. But with the 2025 deadline approaching, many of those goals remain unmet. Now some environmentalists are suggesting a voracious little rodent might help. Their plan:...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Jalopnik

People's Convoy Too Busy Punching Each Other to Sneak Back Into Washington, D.C. [Update: Convoy Declares Victory]

The People’s Convoy vowed to do more than just endlessly circle Washington D.C.’s Beltway in urine-soaked jeans when they returned to their base camp at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland on Wednesday. But instead of somehow sneaking two dozen or so semi trucks into one of the most heavily monitored cities on Earth, members devolved into fist fights, animal abuse and accusations.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Repair work for broken water main causes water outage in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Water crews are working to repair a broken 8-inch water main in Northeast DC Friday morning, officials said. According to DC Water, the repairs are happening on 18th Street NE between Otis Street NE & Randolph Street NE, and on Randolph Street NE between 18th Street NE and 17th Street NE.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers’ Market Unveils Special ‘B-Side’ Event Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

Berry Forecast: Pick or wait?

I have only to break into the tightness of a strawberry, and I see summer—its dust and lowering skies. Fresh strawberries have a distinctive smell, and you know it when you find it: sweet, tart, a little grassy, some say like caramel. To borrow a term from winemaking, strawberries can be sensitive to their terroir, or the environmental factors, such as soil, climate, and sunlight, that can affect the flavor and aroma of crops. In Maryland, where it feels like we experience four seasons in the same day, farmers must stay on their toes to bring us this treasured crop.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD

