The opening week of Auburn’s 2022-23 basketball schedule is set as the Tigers nonconference slate is starting to fill out. Auburn will open its campaign at home against George Mason on Nov. 7 -- a game that was announced earlier this month -- and will then host USF on Nov. 11 at Neville Arena, the program announced Friday. The game against USF will mark the return trip for the Bulls in their home-and-home series with the Tigers after Bruce Pearl’s team traveled to Tampa, Fla., last season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO