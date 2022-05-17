Parks and Rec Department to hold Movies in the Park

The City of Odessa’s Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to Movies in the Park.

The movies are hosted throughout the summer months and attract hundreds of families to the parks each year to watch some of the best movies available, the press release stated. Movies are free.

There will be six movies over the course of six nights during the summer break: all for free.

The schedule includes:

>> May 27, San Jacinto, Sing 2.

>> June 10, Sherwood Park, Encanto.

>> June 24, Woodson, The Mitchells vs Machines.

>> July 8, Lawndale Park, Addams Family 2.

>> July 22, Mckinney Park, Space Jam – A New Legacy.

>> August 5, Floyd Gwin, Clifford The Big Red Dog.

Note that any of the movies can be rescheduled, moved or canceled due to any weather or any other complication.