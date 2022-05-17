Video captures rare Orca sighting off Cape Cod coast

BOSTON — An orca was spotted Sunday off the coast of Cape Cod by at least two Massachusetts fishing crews. New England Fishmongers posted photos of the killer whale on its Facebook page. "Spotted by Skipper Asher -- an orca whale off Cape Cod! Not something you see every...
BOSTON — The CapeFLYER train that whisks passengers from downtown Boston to Cape Cod will return starting Memorial Day weekend for its 10th summer of service. The roundtrip service will operate Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Labor Day from Boston's South Station to Hyannis on Cape Cod. It's scheduled to depart Boston's South Station at 5:42 p.m. on Friday evenings and at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A second consecutive weekend with a blast of summer heat is going to give Greater Boston a taste of what's to come in the months ahead, according to a long-range forecast expert. "I would expect a warmer than normal summer," said Dr. Judah Cohen of Atmospheric...
BOURNE, Mass. — Some Massachusetts communities are facing a lack of lifeguards this summer, including one town on Cape Cod. Lifeguards traditionally staff Monument Beach in Bourne, but town officials said they were unable to entice enough qualified applicants this year, despite a pay increase to $20 per hour.
SCITUATE, Mass. — Sorina Condon has enjoyed art since she was a young girl. The Scituate High School junior is thinking of pursuing fashion design in college and just won first place in a statewide competition with one of her projects. Condon submitted a mixed-media piece in a mental...
BOSTON — A new report released Thursday by the Pioneer Institute is calling out the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's handling of a nearly $1 billion project. The independent think tank's report analyzed the MBTA's $935 million contract with Cubic Corporation to build a new, state-of-the-art fare collection system. The...
NEWTON, Mass. — For eight years, Banny Firat and his wife, Poppy, have been the driving force behind Oak Hill Pizza in Newton, Massachusetts. But a staff shortage has Banny Firat saying the unimaginable. "What kind of business owner would wake up in the morning and be like: 'I...
BOSTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could finalize the move as early as this week. With COVID-19 spreading, doctors say a third dose for...
Homeowners across central Massachusetts say potentially thousands of homes in the state are “ticking time bombs," built with contaminated concrete that will crumble. The problem doesn't surface for years — or decades — after construction. But when it does, homeowners insurance won't foot the repair bill, which runs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
A 13-year-old boy in Utah died from injuries sustained in a dune collapse last weekend, according to Utah State Parks. Park rangers believe the teenager, Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara, Utah, had been digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park on Saturday when it collapsed, trapping him underneath the sand, Utah State Parks said in a statement.
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado struck Northern New England on Monday evening during severe storms. Officials from the National Weather Service said the tornado that hit Charlestown was an EF0 or Ef1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which rates tornadoes based on the severity of the damage caused. Officials said it had wind speeds of 90 mph.
BOSTON — Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are urging the Biden administration to pick the Bay State as the home base for a new federal agency with $1 billion in funding. The mission of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, also known as ARPA-H, is to accelerate...
Some Kentucky co-workers who have been playing the lottery together for more than a decade have finally won. Kentucky Lottery officials said 17 co-workers in Frankfort won a $50,000 Powerball prize. The group declined to be named and asked to keep their names and their employer anonymous. Here's what they...
