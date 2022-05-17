Video captures rare Orca sighting off Cape Cod coast

BOSTON — The CapeFLYER train that whisks passengers from downtown Boston to Cape Cod will return starting Memorial Day weekend for its 10th summer of service. The roundtrip service will operate Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Labor Day from Boston's South Station to Hyannis on Cape Cod. It's scheduled to depart Boston's South Station at 5:42 p.m. on Friday evenings and at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO