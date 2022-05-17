ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Video captures rare Orca sighting off Cape Cod coast

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE COUNTY, Mass. — Orcas are most frequently sighted off the west coast,...

Orca spotted off Cape Cod by fishing crew

BOSTON — An orca was spotted Sunday off the coast of Cape Cod by at least two Massachusetts fishing crews. New England Fishmongers posted photos of the killer whale on its Facebook page. "Spotted by Skipper Asher -- an orca whale off Cape Cod! Not something you see every...
BOSTON, MA
Train between Boston, Cape Cod to return for 10th summer season

BOSTON — The CapeFLYER train that whisks passengers from downtown Boston to Cape Cod will return starting Memorial Day weekend for its 10th summer of service. The roundtrip service will operate Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Labor Day from Boston's South Station to Hyannis on Cape Cod. It's scheduled to depart Boston's South Station at 5:42 p.m. on Friday evenings and at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
13-year-old in Utah died after a tunnel he was digging in a sand dune collapsed

A 13-year-old boy in Utah died from injuries sustained in a dune collapse last weekend, according to Utah State Parks. Park rangers believe the teenager, Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara, Utah, had been digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park on Saturday when it collapsed, trapping him underneath the sand, Utah State Parks said in a statement.
SANTA CLARA, UT
National Weather Service confirms tornado struck New Hampshire on Monday

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado struck Northern New England on Monday evening during severe storms. Officials from the National Weather Service said the tornado that hit Charlestown was an EF0 or Ef1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which rates tornadoes based on the severity of the damage caused. Officials said it had wind speeds of 90 mph.
CHARLESTOWN, NH

